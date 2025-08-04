4 directions for Dominik Mysterio following WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam aired last weekend on Peacock and Netflix. The show was a two-night extravaganza and featured 13 massive matches, including the impromptu Money in the Bank cash-in from Seth Rollins.Both men's world titles changed hands at SummerSlam, and apart from that and the Women's Tag Team Championship, the champions who walked in with the gold walked out with them still in their grasp. Solo Sikoa, Becky Lynch, and The Wyatt Sicks, for example, all retained their coveted belts.Another star who retained a coveted championship was Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom went one-on-one with the legendary AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Their match was fantastic and included numerous Eddie Guerrero tributes. In the end, thanks to his quick thinking of untying his wrestling boot, Dominik managed to defeat The Phenomenal One and retain his prized championship, in a throwback to how Latino Heat defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20. This seemingly means Dominik's rivalry with AJ Styles is now over. So, what's next for the third-generation Mysterio? This article will take a look at four possible directions for the Intercontinental Champion following his successful defence at SummerSlam.#4. He could date Roxanne Perez instead of Liv MorganDominik Mysterio has developed a reputation in WWE for being a bit of a playboy. He had a very public on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley. That ended when Dirty Dom shockingly betrayed The Eradicator for his new girlfriend, Liv Morgan.Dominik has been on-screen dating Liv for a year now, but things got rocky just prior to The Miracle Kid's injury. Roxanne Perez attempted to join The Judgment Day and was seemingly flirting with Mysterio on WWE RAW on more than one occasion.Now that SummerSlam has come and gone, Dominik could shock the world and officially start dating Roxanne, who has now become a full-time member of the faction. Liv could then return, once she's healthy anyway, and a new feud could kick off. Imagine if Morgan and Ripley end up uniting to fight Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez thanks to Mysterio's actions?#3. Dominik Mysterio could lose his WWE Intercontinental Title to Carmelo HayesDominik Mysterio put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line at SummerSlam. Thanks to various hijinks, a boot, and a Frog Splash, he ultimately defeated AJ Styles. That was a huge win and has helped add to the prestige of his title reign.Now, Dirty Dom can say he has defeated AJ Styles, Octagon Jr., and Penta on two separate occasions to retain his coveted title. With that being said, new challengers will now emerge, and Mysterio's reign as the Intercontinental Champion may not end up being particularly lengthy from this point forward.One man who has already thrown his hat into the race is Carmelo Hayes. The A-Champion is a member of the SmackDown brand, and many believe he's been utilized poorly by Triple H and management. If Melo can challenge and dethrone Dirty Dom, it would help get Hayes back to where he should be, and it would also free Mysterio up for another role, which will be covered in the next entry.#2. Dirty Dom could win the AAA Mega ChampionshipWWE has officially acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. For those unaware, it is a Mexico-based promotion with a history spanning decades. Triple H, Michael Cole, and others announced the official acquisition over WrestleMania 41 weekend.The promotion's next big event is in less than two weeks. WWE and AAA will present Triplemania live on Saturday, August 16. Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship will headline the event.If Dirty Dom loses his Intercontinental Title, he could transition into becoming the face of AAA, as the new Mega Champion.#1. He could become a babyfaceDominik Mysterio started his WWE career as a babyface, but he eventually turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. Over time, he began to get massive heat from the crowd, and the boos were truly insane.A funny thing began happening over the past six months or so, however. Those boos have often become cheers. WWE fans will chant &quot;Dirty Dom&quot; and have even cheered him over Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania.Despite that, Dominik has remained a heel up until now. That could change following SummerSlam. When some fans are even cheering him over a legend like AJ Styles, it may truly be time for the dirty superstar to become a hero instead of a dastardly villain.