4 directions for Drew McIntyre following removal from the King of the Ring Tournament - New WWE role, join stable & more

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on the USA Network and it was a big show. Not only did RAW deal with the fallout from Backlash France, but it featured numerous big matches as part of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

On the women's side of things, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, and IYO SKY have all moved on. Meanwhile, Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Gunther have also all moved forward, but in the men's tournament. Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Rey Mysterio, and Kofi Kingston hope to move forward via matches at live events this weekend.

Unfortunately, one man who won't be involved is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior had been announced to participate in the tournament with a bout against Finn Balor planned. Due to injury, however, Drew was pulled from the match and The Prince fought Jey Uso instead.

Drew being removed from the tournament had to be disappointing, but now many fans are curious about what could be next for him. This article will look at a handful of different directions for the Scottish star following the unfortunate news from yesterday.

Below are four directions for Drew McIntyre in WWE following his removal from the King of the Ring Tournament.

#4. He could take time away to heal up

Drew McIntyre is a prideful man. One can tell from his feuds with the likes of Bobby Lashley, The Bloodline and Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and even CM Punk that Drew takes himself very seriously.

Due to his stubborn pride, The Scottish Warrior has been coming to WWE Monday Night RAW each week despite not being cleared to compete. He is especially doing this to taunt CM Punk who he injured. Drew believes that he needs to prove himself better than Punk.

This isn't a wise move, however, as being on the road and at shows risks further injury. As a result, whether by his own choice or by WWE, Drew may just take time away from television for the foreseeable future. This could allow him to heal up and come back better than ever.

#3. Drew McIntyre could take a new role in WWE

Drew McIntyre is a big and powerful man. If you asked non-wrestling fans what a WWE superstar looks like, they would likely describe some of, if not all of Drew's attributes. He is the definition of a pro wrestler.

Still, if he can't compete, Drew may end up finding a different role in the company. He likely won't be a WWE authority figure, as he would surely be a corrupt General Manager. He is also too big and possibly too self absorbed to be a referee, interviewer, or ring announcer.

What Drew could do, however, is become a color commentator. McIntyre could sit down at the booth with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee every single week until his arm is healed up. This could allow McIntyre to use his charisma and mouth to keep a constant television presence while recovering.

#2. He could continue to have verbal segments with CM Punk and others

CM Punk, much like Drew McIntyre, is currently injured. Interestingly enough, The Straight Edge Superstar got hurt while competing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. More specifically, Drew hit him with a DDT and it injured his arm.

Fast forward to WrestleMania and CM Punk got his revenge. After Drew McIntyre shockingly defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, he taunted The Voice of The Voiceless until Punk snapped and went on the attack. This then led to Damian Priest cashing in and winning the title after Drew had it for only around five minutes.

In the time since then, both Drew and Punk have been at each other's throats. While neither can compete, they keep trolling each other. This verbal battle may continue since Drew was taken out of the King of the Ring Tournament. He may be unable to fight, but he can talk and build to a future fight.

#1. Drew could officially join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is going through changes in WWE. Rhea Ripley is away due to injury, effectively leaving Damian Priest in charge. He is joined by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, along with an injured Dominik Mysterio.

Drew McIntyre has some history with the group. Thanks to Rhea Ripley, he was aligned with them in WarGames last November. In the time since then, though, Drew has been at odds with Damian Priest. That could potentially change after WWE RAW, however.

Albeit briefly, Drew was actually side by side with The Judgment Day thanks to their hatred for Jey Uso. There's a chance that Drew's ego could be put to rest and he could join the fiendish faction realizing that together they can take down Jey and Punk, when they'd otherwise struggle.

