4 directions for Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is arguably the greatest ring performer in the wrestling industry. Moreover, he has a plethora of skills other performers would envy. Firstly, his background in amateur wrestling, for which he was awarded greatest shoot wrestler in 2006. Secondly, the fact he earned an Olympic Gold medal at the 1996 games. Notwithstanding, Angle was extremely adept at professional wrestling, where he would work for; ECW, WWE, TNA (Impact Wrestling), NJPW, and other independent promotions.

From 1998 to 2006 Angle would achieve immense success during his first WWE tenure. In 2006 he left WWE and began an equally successful career in TNA (now Impact Wrestling). Throughout his TNA tenure (2006-2016) his success grew exponentially. Angle would work with the best in the industry including; AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and more. However, in 2016 Angle would leave TNA to pursue other interests.

In 2017 WWE would induct Angle into the Hall of Fame, and fan nostalgia dramatically peaked. On April 3rd Angle was named General Manager of Raw following WrestleMania 33. Ever since then he has performed excellently. Moreover, has appeared sporadically within the ring.

In recent months Angle was removed from duties, being replaced by Baron Corbin. Nevertheless, Angle returned to qualify for the WWE World Cup. Therefore, what direction will Kurt Angle find himself in? Nevertheless, recent matches have proven his value in WWE. Moreover, he has maintained his character since his departure in 2006. Let us look at possible directions for Kurt Angle.

#4 Kurt Angle wins the WWE World Cup

Kurt Angle seeks revenge on Baron Corbin

Recently on Raw, Kurt Angle would return to ring action, albeit still being the active General Manager. His absence was due to Stephanie McMahon requesting Angle take a vacation. As a manager, Angle performed exponentially, creating a plethora of memorable moments. However, his recent ring return is more exciting.

As a qualified participant for the upcoming WWE World Cup, Angle looks in excellent shape. Perhaps due to his time off screen. Regardless of who Angle competes within the tournament, the match will be worth watching. Moreover, let's remember Angle's history with fellow cup participants like; John Cena, who debuted against Angle.

With the tournament culminating at WWE Crown Jewel, Angle has immense potential to be victorious. Furthermore, his presence could hugely benefit those involved. Therefore, could WWE take this direction? Ultimately with Angle being victorious the future match potential increases.

