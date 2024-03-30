4 directions for Jade Cargill following official WWE SmackDown debut - Massive swerve, title pursuit, and more

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a massive segment that was a week in the making. During last week's edition of the blue brand, it was revealed that Jade Cargill was bringing her talents to SmackDown. This week, she officially signed the deal.

Jade appeared alongside Nick Aldis and had one of the coolest wrestling entrances. She then put the entire SmackDown locker room on notice. Cargill made it perfectly clear that a storm was coming.

She almost immediately lived up to her promise too. Jade appeared once more before the show came to an end, saving Naomi and Bianca Belair from a beatdown. Jade scared off Damage CTRL, but hit a few huge moves in the process. Needless to say, fans are impressed.

Now that she's officially on the blue brand, what is next for the former All Elite Wrestling star? Could she chase championship glory? Could she form a new stable? Perhaps Jade could even shock the world and pull off the unthinkable. This article will look at a handful of directions for the former TBS Champion.

Below are four directions for Jade Cargill following her official WWE SmackDown debut.

#4. She could form a stable with Bianca Belair and Naomi

Bianca Belair has been a top star in WWE for many years now. She has had issues with Damage CTRL ever since the faction first formed in 2022, meaning it has been nearly two years of constantly feuding with the ever-evolving stable.

Naomi, on the other hand, is a new foe of the stable. She left the company in 2022, but made her big WWE return in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Now, both she and Belair are working together to finally take Damage CTRL out once and for all. Jade has now joined that battle, as the three will unite at WrestleMania.

Now that Jade, Naomi, and Bianca Belair are all seemingly on the same page with a similar goal, they could end up forming a faction. Cargill could be the face of the group, but all three could also be featured equally with the goal of keeping all three on top of the blue brand.

#3. Jade Cargill could chase after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The Kabuki Warriors are in contention to be the greatest women's tag team in WWE history. The duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane first started teaming up together back in the Vince McMahon-led regime before Kairi left the company in 2020.

Upon returning during the Triple H era, Kairi and Asuka immediately reunited and then joined Damage CTRL. In the weeks after, Kairi and Asuka would go on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the pair hold the gold to this very day.

Now that the stable is on Jade Cargill's radar, she could potentially team up with either Naomi or Bianca Belair and chase after the prized belts post-WrestleMania. Bianca and Jade, for example, could be an unstoppable duo if they found the right chemistry. Even The Kabuki Warriors would be in trouble facing this pair.

#2. She could surprisingly join Damage CTRL

Jade Cargill debuting as a babyface in WWE surprised some fans. Throughout the bulk of her tenure in All Elite Wrestling, Jade competed as a heel. Given that her AEW run is Jade's only pro wrestling experience prior to jumping ship, this means she has spent almost her entire career as a villain.

As a result, bringing her in as a babyface seems to be an odd move on the surface. WWE may know this, however, and Jade Cargill may not be a hero for very long. In fact, she could turn heel as soon as WrestleMania. There's a chance Jade could betray Naomi and Bianca Belair in their Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

That isn't where the story ends, however. Following the shocking betrayal, Jade could reveal herself as a member of Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane are already incredibly powerful. If Cargill joins them, the group will be unbeatable.

#1. Jade could chase after IYO SKY

An interesting segment took place almost a month ago on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Damage CTRL were walking backstage when they stopped and encountered Jade Cargill for the first time.

There was a staredown before Nick Aldis intervened, but it was notable that IYO SKY and Jade had clear tension almost immediately. Now that Jade is also targeting Damage CTRL in WWE, an eventual bout between The Genius of the Sky and Cargill feels inevitable.

There's a chance that Cargill's direction will be chasing after IYO and attempting to win the Women's Championship. This, of course, is dependent on IYO retaining her prized title over Bayley at WrestleMania. If she does, Jade may be next in line.

