4 possible directions for Mustafa Ali under Triple H's new regime

With Triple H assuming the responsibility of Head of Creative, RAW Star Mustafa Ali can hope for a fresh start. He is arguably one of the most underrated and underutilized superstars on the main roster and the WWE Universe will be eager to see how he fares under his new boss.

Ali has had a rather eventful career in WWE so far. From being the leader of the villainous stable Retribution to publicly requesting his release from the company, life under Vince McMahon was full of turns and twists for him. After the Game took over, he mentioned on RAW that he was looking to make the most of his opportunities in the new era.

On that note, we look at four possible directions for Mustafa Ali under Triple H's new regime.

#4. On our list of directions for Mustafa Ali under Triple H: Establish himself as a key cog in the tag team division alongside Cedric Alexander

Ali and Alexander could become a solid tag team

A couple of weeks ago on RAW, Mustafa Ali teamed up with Cedric Alexander to take on The Miz and Ciampa in tag team action. Although they lost, they looked solid and more than held their own against one of the most established teams on the Red brand.

Triple H could book Ali and Alexander to persist in the tag team division and become championship contenders. The two superstars are incredibly talented in-ring workers who can contest great matches with pretty much anyone on the main roster. They could establish themselves as one of the best tag teams on the roster and could even aim to dethrone The Usos.

#3. Go to NXT

Mustafa Ali 2.0 to NXT 2.0?

Triple H could also send Mustafa Ali to NXT and have him take on the superstars there in the classics. Ali's first appearance in WWE was in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Division. He was one of the most impressive performers the division had on offer, and his stellar showings saw former CEO Vince McMahon promote him to the main roster.

HHH could have the former Retribution leader appear in NXT and establish himself as a main event player. He could engage in feuds with Tony D'Angelo, Giovanni Vinci, or Apollo Crews. A couple of solid performances could even see him step up to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who looks unstoppable as of now.

#2. Form or join a faction

Everyone is aware of Triple H's love for factions. He has formed or been a part of many over the years. From DX to Evolution, he loves nothing more than a great stable, and that kind of booking could be afforded to Mustafa Ali.

Ali and HHH will only be keen to seek some retribution for the whole, Retribution saga. The Game could have the 36-year-old create a new team or join an existing one. With backing from teammates and from The Cerebral Assassin, he could become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster.

#1. Fight for the United States Championship

Bobby Lashley has been on an absolute tear as the United States Champion. He hasn't tasted defeat in so long and has looked unstoppable since winning the championship. With him slowly running out of credible challengers, Mustafa Ali seems like a potential challenger.

Ali versus Lashley suits the David versus Goliath narrative to a tee. It could be a great feud and match that adds to RAW's main event scene. While we expect The All Mighty to win, we also expect his opponent to give it his best and look strong in defeat.

