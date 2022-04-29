4 directions for Mustafa Ali following his return on WWE RAW

After his absence since January, Mustafa Ali returned to RAW this past Monday. He interrupted an episode of Miz TV featuring the new United States Champion Theory and was welcomed back with thunderous cheers.

Ali formally challenged Theory for his title upon entering the ring, but the champion denied him a shot. He and The Miz then mocked the high-flying superstar for his failed attempts to leave WWE.

Soon, a match ensued between Ali and Miz. Responding to all the insults, Ali defeated The A-Lister, securing a win upon his return before being attacked by Ciampa. Fans are now speculating on what plans WWE has for the former Retribution leader on the main roster. In that regard, here are four possible directions for Mustafa Ali on RAW.

#4. On our list of possible booking directions for Mustafa Ali on Monday Night RAW: A shot at the United States Championship

In theory (pun intended), Ali should challenge for the US title

We'll state the obvious right off the bat. Mustafa Ali returned to the company and challenged the United States Champion Theory for his title. Although the champion declined the challenge, Ali's victory over The Miz has put him in contention for the championship.

Theory will probably defend the title against the returning superstar sometime soon. The match could go either way. If Theory retains, he can focus on other opponents, while a victory for Ali would be huge for his career. The champ's loss could also bring out the tension between Theory and his mentor Mr. McMahon.

#3. Ali could feud with Ciampa

It is unclear why Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali after the latter's victory over The Miz. However, that opens up the possibility of a fresh feud for the returning superstar.

Ciampa is also relatively new to Monday Night RAW. Having him go up against Ali would be a solid feud to keep things ticking for both superstars. If The Blackheart is now a heel and Ali is a babyface, the intensity of the rivalry would be much higher.

#2. Is a rivalry with The Miz on the horizon for Ali?

Ali vs. Miz would be a scorching rivalry.

The two superstars clashed this past Monday on RAW, and Ali picked up the victory.

The Miz is someone who doesn't let a defeat like that go. His rivalry with Logan Paul seems to be going nowhere as well. If the plan is to have that blockbuster matchup take place at SummerSlam, why not have The A-Lister feud with the man who beat him on Monday in the meantime?

Ali vs. Miz would be a fun and solid rivalry. The insults and promos would be great, as would the matches the two put on. We are grabbing the popcorn if Mr. Mizanin references his rival's attempt to leave the company again.

#1. Mustafa Ali could join the tag division

RAW has a stacked tag team division which has been highlighted thanks to the rise of RK-Bro recently. The division's exposure has elevated multiple superstars over the last few weeks.

As an in-ring performer, Mustafa Ali is excellent in both singles and tag team competitions, having teamed up with Mansoor before. If he joins the tag team scene while fighting for the US Title, it will bring further credibility to the division. He could even try and gun for the RAW Tag Team Championships with the right partner.

Edited by Angana Roy