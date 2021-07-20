4 directions for Naomi on SmackDown

It's been reported that Naomi has been moved to SmackDown following Money in the Bank. Naomi had a pretty unremarkable run on RAW this past year. Unfortunately, WWE didn't have much for her, and ended up releasing her tag partner Lana a few months back.

She did qualify for Money in the Bank this year, though, and had a great showing. While she didn't win, she reminded the WWE Universe why she's one of the most exciting stars in the company.

A change of scenery may be exactly what Naomi has been needing. Getting away from RAW will set Naomi up with some fresh match-ups and interesting storylines.

Let's take a look at 4 such directions for Naomi on SmackDown:

#4 Naomi runs into Toni Storm

If Naomi does show up on SmackDown this week, she'd be there just in time for the debuting Toni Storm. A longtime fan favorite like Naomi against the debuting Storm could lead to a pretty exciting feud. Storm's been working as a heel for a little less than a year now, so she could get a lot of heat out of going after the Queen of Glow.

If Naomi shocks the crowd on SmackDown with her sudden return, the place will be on their feet waiting to hear what she has to say. For someone to come in and ruin that moment? That's the kind of hatred that heels dream of. For it to go to an up-and-coming NXT star would be great.

Even if Storm's not a heel, Naomi would be a great opening match for her on the main roster, and could be a mentor of sorts for the former NXT UK Champion. There are a few paths to travel down when it comes to this scenario.

