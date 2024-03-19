4 directions for Nia Jax at WrestleMania XL after losing on WWE RAW

The recent edition of Monday Night RAW saw Nia Jax and Becky Lynch push each other to their limits in a brutal Last Women Standing Match. Following a hellacious back and forth, Lynch came out on top courtesy of a leg drop off on an incapacitated Nia from a ladder and through the announce table.

Becky Lynch picked up much-needed momentum leading into her blockbuster clash with Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows. But what's next for Nia Jax? The talented wrestler currently has no direction or match at WrestleMania XL. However, she could still make it to the match card.

Below are four directions for Nia Jax at WrestleMania 40 after losing on WWE RAW:

#4. Nia Jax could battle Liv Morgan

Nia Jax and Liv Morgan have been at each other's throats in recent times. Both women have been chasing Rhea Ripley and her Women's World Championship, which has thus put them in each other's crosshairs.

Last week, Morgan was at the receiving end of a brutal attack from Nia Jax. This week, the former went to Becky Lynch's locker room before the Last Women Standing Match and asked The Man to annihilate Jax.

Becky kept her word by defeating The Irresistible Force fair and square later in the night. With Morgan and Jax not in the title picture for WrestleMania, the duo could take their feud forward in the coming weeks, resulting in a showdown at The Show of Shows.

#3. She could be added to the Women's World Championship match

WWE has a few big matches set for WrestleMania featuring the top stars of the women's division. While IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley, The Eradicator and The Man will lock horns for the Women's World Title at The Showcase of the Immortals,

Mami vs. The Man has long been a dream match for wrestling purists. The duo have only clashed once in a singles match, which took place on NXT with no conclusive finish.

The hopes and dreams of a singles match may not happen, however. While many believe Nia losing to Rhea and Becky in recent times eliminates any chance of her being added to the Women's World Title match, Triple H and the creative team could swerve us. Nia could find a way into the big-time match and go on to potentially win the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

#2. Nia Jax could wrestle Jade Cargill in her WWE singles debut

Jade Cargill is an absolute star! Before joining forces with WWE, Jade was a regular in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. During her stay in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the 31-year-old established herself as one of the most gifted and ruthless performers of the modern era.

The former AEW star made her in-ring debut for WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where she displayed incredible skills, as the talented wrestler tossed out Nia Jax with impressive strength, which left everyone, including Jax.

There's a chance that The Irresistible Force could look to seek her revenge by challenging Cargill for a match at WrestleMania XL.

#1. She could miss the show altogether

Every WWE performer wants to compete at WrestleMania. While that is a fact that can't be disputed, the reality is that not everybody can ultimately make the show. Even now with WrestleMania being two nights, the spots are still limited.

Dozens of main roster stars will likely miss out on performing on this year's Show of Shows. This could include big names such as Sheamus, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Chad Gable, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nia Jax's Road To WrestleMania could also halt abruptly. As things stand, there's a good possibility that the powerful wrestler won't make the WrestleMania card at all.

