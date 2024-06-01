4 directions for Paul Heyman following WWE SmackDown scare - Beatdown by The Bloodline, surprise swerve, and more

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the FOX Network. The show featured build-ups to future big or otherwise interesting matches, including a shocking swerve to close the show with AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.

Perhaps the highlight of the night, however, was the ongoing Bloodline saga. Paul Heyman had a backstage segment with Solo Sikoa where he was told to "handle" Kevin Owens. Heyman went on to interrupt an in-ring promo and it was a fascinating yet emotional segment.

One thing that seemed clear to everybody is that Heyman possibly wants out of The Bloodline at this point in time. He is terrified of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, seemingly for good reason. Despite that, the Wiseman remains part of the stable.

This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for Heyman following his big night on SmackDown and intriguing in-ring promo with Kevin Owens. This includes a major swerve, joining a one-time rival, and even taking a break from television altogether.

Below are four directions for Paul Heyman following WWE SmackDown.

#4. Heyman could jump ship and side with Kevin Owens

Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens

As noted, Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens had an extremely interesting segment together on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Owens was cutting a promo about both Randy Orton and The Bloodline when the WWE Hall of Famer interrupted.

The Wiseman insisted that the dangers of this new Bloodline were very real. He pleaded for Owens to back off and practically begged the former world champion to listen to him. He then ranted about how nobody listens to him and that he is capable of redemption.

An interesting twist could be for Paul Heyman to leave The Bloodline and pair himself up with the aggressive, but beloved Prizefighter. How would Owens and Heyman work as a unit? If the pair had any level of chemistry, the veterans would likely work extremely well together.

#3. He could get brutalized by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline

Paul Heyman isn't typically known as a brave man. He will advocate for brave men such as CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns, but nobody will ever confuse Heyman as a daring and gutsy individual.

Despite that, he showed unusual courage on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He straight up questioned Solo Sikoa and the lack of strategy in this new Bloodline's attacks. He then ranted about the group in the ring with Kevin Owens.

There is a very real chance that Sikoa and the Tongan brothers won't take this public display of disrespect well. This could lead to the three brutally beating the Hall of Famer down on a future episode of SmackDown.

#2. Paul Heyman could take a break from WWE until Roman Reigns returns

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania XL. He lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two and hasn't been seen since. Apparently, he hasn't been in touch with many in the company either, as even Heyman admitted to not having spoken with him since the Show of Shows.

Paul Heyman hasn't done well in Reigns' absence. He constantly references missing his Tribal Chief and when the WWE Universe chants for Roman Reigns, Paul always makes it clear that he wishes the former champion was back more than anybody else possibly could.

Given how worried he is about The Bloodline, a smart move for The Wiseman may be to keep his distance and leave television for the time being. He can wait things out until The Head Of The Table returns that way he'll know he's safe. Otherwise, he's putting himself at great risk.

#1. He could prove to be the mastermind after all

During Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens' promo on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, The Prizefighter said something quite interesting. He was under the impression that all of this was an act and Heyman was far more manipulative than he let on.

In fact, the former Universal Champion believes that Paul Heyman is responsible for the new direction of the heel faction. Owens seemingly thinks Heyman is pulling the strings and causing the chaos created by Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa.

While fans are expecting Heyman to turn babyface alongside Roman Reigns, an interesting twist would be if he truly is behind everything. That reveal would shock the WWE Universe and elevate Solo, Tama, and Tonga to the next level.

