4 directions for Randy Orton (apart from The Bloodline) on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton dramatically shook things up on Friday Night SmackDown. The Viper was promoted to be on the show all week, and many wondered what he would do. During the show, it became evident that Nick Aldis was hoping to make an impact.

The SmackDown General Manager promised to sign The Viper to the blue brand moving forward. While RAW General Manager Adam Pearce attempted to win over Randy instead, The Legend Killer ultimately signed with SmackDown. He did so because he wanted revenge against The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are responsible for Orton being out of action for a year and a half. The Viper has promised revenge on each member, and joining SmackDown gives him a chance to do exactly that. Still, SmackDown is home to far more than just The Bloodline.

At some point, Orton will have to interact with other stars of the blue brand and pursue something else beyond the Samoan stable. This article will look at a handful of things Randy could do on Friday Night SmackDown beyond his goal of taking down The Bloodline.

Below are four directions for Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown outside of The Bloodline saga.

#4. He could mentor Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the most cocky and arrogant young stars in WWE. He has an ego that very few can match, but Austin has arguably earned such confidence. He is a two-time United States Champion and a former Money in the Bank winner.

Beyond championship glory, Theory has been able to battle, defeat, or interact with some of the biggest legends in WWE. This includes the likes of Vince McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, The Rock, Sheamus, and Bobby Lashley.

Some fans believe Austin is the next Legend Killer. Randy Orton could see Theory in the same way. As a result, he may take the cocky star under his wing and serve as Austin's mentor. With Randy's guidance, A-Town's Finest could become an even bigger star.

#3. Randy Orton could feud with WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has not had the gig very long. He is just under two weeks away from claiming the position for two whole months. In that time, he has made quite a splash, but there is still a lot to prove to any naysayers who may question his ability as an authority figure.

Many of those questioning his ability to lead were likely shut up courtesy of SmackDown. Nick signing Randy Orton to SmackDown despite RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's best efforts was a big deal. However, Aldis was rewarded with a sudden RKO. It is not clear why The Viper struck the General Manager.

There is a chance that this move could be the catalyst for something far bigger. While it could be a one-off, WWE may have booked the RKO to turn Randy Orton and Nick Aldis into the new version of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon. Orton vs. an authority figure could be the hot angle that dominates SmackDown moving forward.

#2. He could challenge Logan Paul

Logan Paul is the United States Champion.

Logan Paul is on top of the world in WWE, or at the very least, near the apex. The Maverick is the reigning United States Champion. He won the coveted prize by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

There is a new United States Championship Tournament that will be conducted next week to decide the number one contender for Paul's title. Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Kevin Owens, a mystery NXT Superstar, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, and Bobby Lashley have been confirmed for the tournament. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens may have been injured on SmackDown.

If Kevin needs to be replaced, Orton could be added to WWE's big tournament instead. From there, Randy could potentially win and go on to challenge Logan for the coveted title. Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul is a match too good not to book.

#1. The Viper could battle up-and-coming stars in dream matches

Dragon Lee on SmackDown

Randy Orton being out of action for a year and a half means things have changed a lot in WWE. Many of the stars who were on the roster when he was injured are gone or have dramatically shifted their presentation. Meanwhile, there are many new or unfamiliar faces around as well.

LA Knight, Dragon Lee, Santos Escobar, Cameron Grimes, Pretty Deadly, Karrion Kross, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro are some stars on WWE SmackDown who were not regular main roster performers prior to Orton's extended absence.

Instead of Randy having a blood feud or challenging for gold, he may just want to mix it up with names he has never fought before. Orton vs. LA Knight or an epic battle with Dragon Lee would be extremely exciting for fans, even without a story to sink their teeth into.

Who do you want to see Randy Orton engaged in a feud with on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!