4 Directions for Randy Orton following his loss to John Cena at Backlash 2025

Randy Orton unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Orton was close to beating his bitter rival multiple times, but it just wasn't meant to be.

Nick Aldis and several SmackDown officials, as well as R-Truth, provided distractions that helped The Last Real Champion. In the end, Cena retained his title after hitting The Viper with the championship belt. So, what's next for Orton?

Let's look at four possible directions Randy Orton could go in following his loss to John Cena:

#4. He could get a rematch against John Cena

Randy Orton nails an RKO on John Cena. (Photo: WWE.com)

While R-Truth is rumored to be the next challenge for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship, Randy Orton has a valid claim for a rematch. Orton had Cena beat multiple times, but the referees were knocked down at the time.

The Viper could ask Nick Aldis for a rematch, pointing to the SmackDown GM's and R-Truth's actions during the match. In response, Aldis could book a number-one contender's match between Orton and R-Truth, with the winner facing The Last Real Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

#3. Nick Aldis may suspend The Apex Predator

Because of the above-mentioned interference during his match at Backlash, Randy Orton will understandably be upset about what happened. The Apex Predator could possibly go after R-Truth or directly go to Nick Aldis for answers. Aldis will likely say that he interfered to check on the fallen referees.

However, The Viper may not accept the explanation and again attack Aldis and security officials, hitting RKOs out of nowhere. That will leave Nick with no choice but to suspend Orton indefinitely.

#2. Randy Orton may kick off a feud with Nick Aldis

Randy Orton RKO'd Nick Aldis at Backlash. (Photo: WWE.com)

If Aldis suspends Randy, it may lead to a feud between them. WWE has been planting the seeds for their potential matchup since December 2023, when The Legend Killer RKO'd the SmackDown GM out of nowhere. Fans even thought that Aldis would be Orton's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 41 after the 14-time World Champion nailed another RKO on the 38-year-old on the Road to The Show of Shows. He did the same last weekend at Backlash.

The suspension angle might not happen, but Aldis vs. Orton could, especially if the latter doesn't accept the GM's explanation. Maybe The Viper gets into Aldis' skin enough to force the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion to come out of his wrestling hiatus and make his WWE in-ring debut.

#1. The Viper may betray Cody Rhodes

Another possibility, if Randy gets suspended by Aldis, is the St. Louis native ultimately returning to betray Cody Rhodes. Orton may rest and recuperate before returning and helping Rhodes recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

However, The Viper could then betray The American Nightmare to set up a feud between the former Legacy stablemates.

