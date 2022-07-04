4 Directions for Sami Zayn after Money in the Bank

After promising to win the Money in the Bank contract for his Tribal Chief, Sami Zayn came up short on Sunday's pay-per-view. Although he put in an excellent performance and came close to winning multiple times, it was yet another loss for him in the end.

Zayn's obsession with the coveted briefcase was ultimately his undoing. He could only watch as Theory climbed the ladder and became Mr. Money in the Bank. The loss means Roman Reigns has no insurance in anyone in his faction holding the contract. He is now vulnerable to a cash-in anytime within the next year.

The Great Liberator now needs to do something after his failure at Money in the Bank. His status as Honorary Uce took a hit after Sunday, and he will try to get back on track as soon as possible.

On that note, here are four directions for Sami Zayn after Money in the Bank.

#4 on our list of potential directions for Sami Zayn after Money in the Bank: Facing Roman Reigns' wrath

Reigns will not be impressed with Zayn's MITB defeat

It seems like the most logical outcome after Money in the Bank. Even though Roman Reigns doesn't exactly care about Sami Zyan, he may have secretly hoped for him to win the Money in the Bank contract.

Given how Zayn considers himself a member of The Bloodline, he might have to face the consequences of his defeat.

Reigns has chastized The Usos for their failures in the past. He could dish out the same treatment to Zayn and give him an ultimatum. It would be great storytelling and a potential hook for a face turn for The Master Strategist.

#3. Helping The Usos beat The Street Profits

Zayn could make sure The Usos stay champs

The Usos and Street Profits tore the house down at Money in the Bank 2022. It was a classic tag team match that ended in controversy when the twins retained via pinfall despite Montez Ford's shoulder clearly being off the mat.

There is a 100% chance of a rematch happening down the road, and it could have a wildcard in the form of Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce wasn't there in Jimmy and Jey Uso's corner at Money in the Bank.

This time, however, he could play a part in the proceedings. The Great Liberator helping his teammates retain over Street Profits could see him redeem himself for his MITB loss.

#2. Accidentally costing The Usos the tag team titles

If the previous scenario sounds good, this one is even better. Sami Zayn's antics costing The Usos their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles would be peak television. Jimmy and Jey are so dominant that we might only see them lose their titles in bizarre fashion, and this is probably the best way to do it.

Zayn could be an x-factor in the inevitable rematch between the champions and The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford deserved to win the match at Money in the Bank and only lost due to an error.

Luck could shine on them when The Master Strategist bottles it and hands the win to Profits by mistake.

#1. Being fed to Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are officially set to fight in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. This one will be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and will likely be Lesnar's first match since his defeat to Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

However, WWE could have The Beast build momentum with some wins before he faces The Head of the Table. There is no one more appealing for this role than Sami Zayn, who could be a fun match and plot device.

Lesnar has already demolished The Usos more times than we can count. It is time for him to take on a fresh opponent and make an example of him.

The Beast Incarnate and The Great Liberator have incredible chemistry, as evidenced by their segment together a couple of months ago. A match between them would be welcomed by one and all.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far