4 Directions for The Alpha Academy on WWE NXT - Legendary star's son could join popular faction

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network, focusing on progressing several prominent storylines ahead of the 2024 Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event. The massive event will take place during the WrestleMania XL weekend, which means fans worldwide will have their eyes on it.

As a result, it shouldn't surprise anyone that select main roster stars keep showing up on the white-and-gold brand, attempting to win gold or changing the trajectory of their careers. The Good Brothers, members of the LWO, and even Shotzi have appeared on NXT in the past few months.

Another group returned to the brand on last night's show. The Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri arrived after teasing the move in a digital exclusive interview following Monday Night RAW. The trio is clearly looking to make a major splash.

This article will look at four things that the popular stable can do on the white-and-gold brand, including making a permanent move, chasing tag team gold, and even being joined by their talented coach.

#4 They could move to the brand full-time alongside Chad Gable

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable is arguably the most talented WWE performer active today. He is incredibly gifted in the ring and has both agility and surprising strength despite not being the most physically imposing competitor. He has held tag team gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT with various partners.

The Olympian has been having a tough time in WWE as of late. He reached the height of his singles career last year while feuding with Gunther but could not defeat him. Gable has since failed to earn a title opportunity for WrestleMania XL despite delivering a stellar performance. Hence, he is frustrated and maybe lost on the red brand.

Gable has never held the NXT Championship in his career. Additionally, he wasn't part of the brand when the North American Title was first introduced. Therefore, he could join his Alpha Academy stablemates on the Tuesday night program and start collecting titles he has never secured in his career.

#3 Maxxine Dupri could chase the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Expand Tweet

Maxxine Dupri is a young performer who is learning from her Alpha Academy stablemates. Despite having a lot of fans, there is a vocal group who dislike her due to her inexperience as an in-ring performer. Even RAW's Candice LeRae recently expressed resentment toward her as part of a storyline.

Meanwhile, the NXT Women's Championship is currently held by talented Irishwoman Lyra Valkyria. She has been a hit in WWE and will likely have a bright future on NXT and the main roster for years to come. Valkyria will defend her title against Roxanne Perez during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Given Dupri's issues as of late, a reset in NXT could do her a world of good. While on NXT, she could potentially chase the Women's Championship. Regardless of who leaves Stand & Deliver with the gold, the upstart could be their next challenger.

#2 Otis and Akira Tozawa could attempt to win the NXT Tag Team Title

Expand Tweet

The WWE NXT Tag Team Title is a prestigious championship, as some of the most talented performers in all of pro wrestling, including those currently in other promotions such as All Elite Wrestling and Major League Wrestling, have held it.

The current champions are The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin). The two stars started as rivals in WWE NXT, and nobody expected them to ever get along. Somehow, they put their issues aside and have become a great team.

In what could be an exciting underdog rivalry, Otis and Akira Tozawa could attempt to dethrone Corbin and Breakker. Beating the dominant bully duo could make for a great story and put the duo in the history books forever. Even if they lose, a tag team feud between the two sides could be a lot of fun.

#1 Alpha Academy could expand in NXT

Expand Tweet

The Alpha Academy currently has four members. Many believe they are severely undersized and inexperienced compared to more dominant stables such as The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri appearing on WWE NXT could be for something bigger than individual success. The stable may have arrived to scout new talent and potentially expand its ranks.

For example, The Alpha Academy could try to merge with No Quarter Catch Crew, which also comprises William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey. The Drew Gulak-led stable would fit nicely with The Alpha Academy, provided they can be a bit more lighthearted. Alternatively, a young star like Tavion Heights could be a great hire for them if they deem him ready.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see The Alpha Academy win gold in NXT? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion