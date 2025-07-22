4 Directions for The Undertaker on his WWE return tonight

WWE NXT is set to air later tonight on the CW. This will be the second episode of the developmental brand following Evolution weekend, which featured Great American Bash 2025.The show is set to be a big one, as it is a rare show away from the Performance Center in Florida. Tonight's episode of NXT will be taking place live from Houston, Texas. With that came the big announcement that a Texas legend and a Hall of Famer will be in the house.More specifically, The Undertaker will return to NXT. This news first broke during last week's program and has since been further confirmed on last night's Monday Night RAW. Needless to say, this is a big deal given his status in the industry.With The Deadman scheduled for NXT, what will he do on tonight's program? This article will take a look at a handful of possible things the big man could do, including laying out a top star and being shockingly assaulted by an unlikely name.Below are four directions for The Undertaker on his WWE return tonight.#4. He could promote WWE LFGWWE LFG is the newest program from World Wrestling Entertainment. Also known as Legends and Future Greats, LFG debuted earlier this year on the A&amp;E Network. The program is, in some ways, a mix of Tough Enough and The Ultimate Fighter.There have been five coaches on the show so far. The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley were the WWE LFG coaches for season one. For season two, Michelle McCool has replaced Mickie.There is a chance The Deadman promotes LFG while on NXT. The Tuesday night show is seen by a significantly larger audience every week, so it would make sense to help advertise the program. Plus, he has done it before, so the move would be logical.#3. The Undertaker could take out Trick WilliamsThe primary reason why The Undertaker is appearing on WWE NXT tonight, at least from an on-air perspective, has to do with a former NXT Champion and the reigning TNA World Champion: Trick Williams.Trick Williams recently defeated Mike Santana and Joe Hendry in the main event of TNA Slammiversary, but on WWE NXT last week, he interacted with an LFG talent. In doing so, he took shots at The Undertaker. Trick then amped it up on RAW last night where he cut a scathing promo on the Hall of Famer.As a result, The Undertaker is coming to go eye-to-eye with Trick. In what would be an epic moment, this could lead to The Deadman getting physical. He could punch or even chokeslam Williams and punish the champion for talking down to one of the greatest icons in pro wrestling's storied history.#2. The Deadman could have another segment with Oba FemiThere is no doubt that Oba Femi is the future of WWE. He is a former NXT North American Champion and the reigning NXT Champion. In general, he is one of the most dominant performers in the history of the brand.The powerful Femi has a big match on WWE NXT tonight. He will be defending his prized NXT Championship against both Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in a Triple Threat Match. This will certainly be a show-stealer. With that being said, Oba may do more than just this on the show.The Undertaker and Femi could have a segment backstage together. The two have been tied to each other on television in the past, with The Undertaker offering Oba both praise and advice. The same could happen on NXT tonight.#1. He could be shockingly assaulted by Jasper TroyJasper Troy is another dominant force on WWE NXT. Originally from LFG, Jasper debuted on the brand after winning the premiere season of the show. He has immediately feuded with Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Ricky Saints in the time since then.On NXT tonight, the powerful, chain-wielding Jasper will take on Ricky Saints. However, that might not be all he does on the show. Troy could shockingly assault The Undertaker and leave the WWE Hall of Famer lying in the ring.This might seem unhinged, but that describes Jasper well. He has routinely attacked stars in NXT, both in the ring and backstage. While The Undertaker was one of the coaches from LFG, and in theory, they should have a bond, Troy could realize that destroying The Deadman would make him a big star immediately. It could be a rough night for the Hall of Famer.