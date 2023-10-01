4 directions for Tiffany Stratton following NXT No Mercy 2023

Tiffany Stratton met with disappointment at NXT No Mercy after she lost her title opportunity against Becky Lynch. While Stratton put up a great performance, it was not enough to conquer Lynch, who was clearly the better woman on the night. However, the upstart has many positives to take home.

The 24-year-old NXT Superstar became one of the two women to main event a premium live event for the first time in over 900+ days. This is indeed an achievement for Stratton, and it will be interesting to see where she goes from here in her career.

In this article, we will look at four possible directions for Tiffany Stratton after her loss at NXT No Mercy.

#4 Tiffany Stratton can feud with Zelina Vega on SmackDown

Given the faith WWE has shown in her, it would make sense for Stratton to debut on the main roster. If that's to happen, a feud against Zelina Vega on SmackDown will serve her well. On the blue brand, Vega is a face and is currently a member of the Latino World Order.

Hence, considering the heel she is, a feud between Stratton and Vega would be very exciting. It would lead to several great promos, and given their in-ring abilities, fans could also expect great matches. For all one knows, Bobby Lashley might also recruit Stratton due to this feud.

#3 Team up with Nia Jax

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are doing a great job as champions on RAW. However, the Women's Tag Team Championship has apparently lost seriousness in Green and Niven's reign. Another factor that's an issue is Green does not seem to be content with her new tag partner.

Therefore, it seems this is the right time for a change in the women's tag team division. Tiffany Stratton could use this to her advantage and team up with Nia Jax. Given that both are heels, seeing them combine forces would make sense, and Jax's experience in the tag team division would benefit both.

#2 Join Imperium

For quite a while now, Ludwig Kaiser has been asking Maxxine Dupri to join Imperium. However, Dupri has consistently turned down his request. This is where Kaiser's alleged real-life love interest, Tiffany Stratton, could come into play. The NXT star could join the Gunther-led group to take on Dupri.

If this happens, RAW fans can expect a great feud between Imperium and Alpha Academy. Stratton joining the former would also enable Dupri to have more time inside the ring. Overall, this feud makes a lot of sense and could allow all the stars involved to shine.

#1 Challenge Rhea Ripley for the title

Currently, Rhea Ripley is involved in a feud with Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez. However, if she overcomes both stars, The Nightmare won't have many credible challengers left. Given Lynch is the NXT Women's Champion, this leaves Tiffany Stratton with the opportunity to challenge the Women's World Champion.

Tiffany Stratton could make her main roster debut on RAW and feud against Ripley. The rivalry could also lead to a potential face turn. While it might seem WWE won't book Stratton against Ripley, given the faith they have shown in the upstart in recent times, it won't come as a surprise if they do.