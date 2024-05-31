4 Disappointments WWE needs to avoid at Clash at the Castle

WWE is preparing for its next Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15. The creative team has already announced the first match, as Damian Priest will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre.

We also expect the rest of the champions in both the Men's and Women's Division to be in action at the event, so let's take a look at four things that WWE should avoid doing at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

#4. Otis should turn on Chad Gable and cost him the Intercontinental Championship

We expect Chad Gable to challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship with Otis on his side. Ever since he had a heel turn, Gable has humiliated Otis on multiple occasions, both in the ring and backstage, during the recent Monday Night RAW episodes.

Thus, WWE should move on from this storyline and have Otis stop helping Chad Gable and turn on him, costing him the Intercontinental Championship. This way, a new storyline will be created, which could be extended through the summer's Premium Live Events.

#3. Uncle Howdy should return at WWE Clash at the Castle

Uncle Howdy has yet to appear on Monday Night RAW and make his return to WWE. The company has been teasing his return for several weeks now, but Uncle Howdy is nowhere to be found.

Thus, WWE should bring him back at Clash at the Castle and not on a random episode of RAW to help maximize fans' interest. Uncle Howdy will return to create the rumored Wyatt 6 faction as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, who passed away last August.

#2. Gunther should face Randy Orton for the King of the Ring

The final of the King of the Ring between Gunther and Randy Orton ended in controversy, with the King General standing tall to pin The Viper. Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the controversy, stating that Gunther is now King of the Ring, but Randy Orton deserves a rematch.

This rematch has to take place at a Premium Live Event and not on a SmackDown episode before the PLE. So if Orton is medically cleared to compete, he should get his rematch against the former Intercontinental Champ and have a clean finish.

#1. CM Punk has to get involved in the Priest vs. McIntyre title match

As mentioned earlier, Damian Priest will take on Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre will compete in front of his family and friends in his home country of Scotland, while Priest will defend his title for the second time since he claimed the title at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk has to get involved in this match to continue his feud with McIntyre. The Best in the World should cost The Scottish Warrior the title for a third time, after WrestleMania and the RAW after 'Mania.

That way, their feud will be extended for one of the future Premium Live Events and could take place as early as SummerSlam, as CM Punk is not yet medically cleared to compete due to torn triceps.

