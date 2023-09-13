4 Dream feuds for Bad Bunny in WWE

Famous rapper and songwriter Bad Bunny seems set on returning to WWE. During a recent interview, the star mentioned he wanted to return to the Stamford-based promotion and defeat Roman Reigns to win his titles. While the likeliness of the same is questionable, seeing Bunny in WWE could be fun.

If the rapper wants to face Roman Reigns, even for an exhibition match, he must prove himself before getting to The Tribal Chief. To do the same, there are several feuds on SmackDown in which Bad Bunny could get into for a shot against Roman Reigns.

In this article, we will look at four possible feuds for Bad Bunny if he makes his return to WWE:

#4. Bad Bunny faces Karrion Kross

Since returning to WWE, Karrion Kross has not had the best of runs. While he had a lackluster rivalry against Drew McIntyre, his recent feud with AJ Styles did not help him either. As of now, Kross seems to be left without a significant feud.

Thus, it would be good to see Bad Bunny feuding with the 38-year-old. Despite being unable to perform at his best, Kross is still a significant threat as a wrestler. That is why getting over him could help Bunny reach Roman Reigns. It would also help Karrion as he would receive much attention due to the rapper's fame.

#3. Austin Theory

The friendship between Bad Bunny and the LWO is not hidden. The Puerto Rican rapper has often stood up for the faction. He also received a shirt from the LWO. Therefore, it's clear that Bunny has immense respect for the Rey Mysterio-led stable.

This is one reason why he could feud with Austin Theory. Given whatever Theory did to Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio, Bunny could return and avenge his friends.

This feud would also do Theory a lot of good, considering his last reign as United States Champion was heavily criticized.

#2. Solo Sikoa

Over the last few months, The Bloodline has experienced several ups and downs. While the faction saw Jimmy and Jey Uso leave, only one man stood behind Roman Reigns through it all. That man is SmackDown star Solo Sikoa. The 30-year-old has been Reigns' most loyal man till now.

Considering Bad Bunny wishes to face Roman Reigns for his title, there is no one better than Sikoa for him to feud with. If Bunny can cause trouble for The Enforcer, he will surely get the attention of The Tribal Chief. This could then lead to a perfect encounter between the two.

#1. Jimmy Uso

As per recent developments on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso has returned to The Bloodline. If that's the case, his re-entry into the faction only strengthens it. While Roman Reigns has yet to comment about the same, the former tag team champion has been spotted with Sikoa on multiple occasions.

Therefore, assuming Jimmy is officially accepted into The Bloodline again, he would be the senior wrestler in the faction after Solo Sikoa.

This is one reason why Bad Bunny could go after him. Also, a feud between Jimmy and Bunny would help the former prove himself as a singles star.

