4 Dream feuds Brock Lesnar can kickstart at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE's next massive Premium Live Event is just around the corner. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will host the 2025 Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1.

The show, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, is sure to be a hit. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend, and they will be eager to see four big-time bouts, including two Royal Rumble Matches.

When it comes to the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the lineup is stacked. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre are all set to compete. Some fans also hope that Brock Lesnar will return to participate in the contest.

Trending

If Brock returns, a new rivalry could be kickstarted, potentially leading to a blockbuster match at WrestleMania or even Elimination Chamber. This article will explore a few dream feuds that could begin this Saturday.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Below are four dream feuds Brock Lesnar can kickstart at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. Bron Breakker vs. Brock Lesnar would be two eras colliding

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker is an explosive and intense star on the WWE Monday Night RAW roster. This athletic powerhouse is Rick Steiner's son and Scott Steiner's nephew, which may explain his incredible power and technique.

Breakker is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He reclaimed the title from Jey Uso and successfully defended it against Sheamus. Penta made it clear earlier this week that he wants the belt.

Penta's match may be postponed if Brock Lesnar returns. A feud between Breakker and Lesnar would be too good to miss, as it would showcase two athletic stars from different generations going head-to-head. This is a WrestleMania-worthy match.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is a dream match

Expand Tweet

Gunther is a dominant champion, in fact, that might be an understatement. Since joining WWE, he has achieved two record-long title reigns, setting new records for both the Intercontinental Championship and the United Kingdom Championship.

The Ring General is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, a title he has held since SummerSlam. Like Bron, he successfully defended his WWE title at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Gunther defeated Jey Uso.

Fans have long been clamoring for a collision between The Ring General and The Beast. If Brock wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match or engages in Gunther in some other way, the two could have an epic main event at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Ilja Dragunov would never say die against The Beast

Ilja Dragunov is arguably the best professional wrestler in the world. The former NXT Champion and United Kingdom Champion can perform in the ring as well as, if not better than, the very best. He was called up to Monday Night RAW in the 2024 WWE Draft.

The Mad Dragon has been sidelined for several months after suffering an ACL injury in a match against Gunther at a live event. Despite this, Ilja is already back in the ring at the WWE Performance Center, leading some to believe he might compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Ilja would definitely be an underdog in a feud with Brock Lesnar, but it would be captivating to see. Dragunov strikes hard and never says die. His fire and intensity, which match Brock's overwhelming dominance, would make for an intriguing showdown.

#1. Oba Femi could become a major star overnight if they engage in a feud on WWE's main roster

Expand Tweet

Oba Femi is an intimidating superstar. Although he is young in the industry, he possesses a veteran's intensity and strength that is largely unmatched. Many stars have faced his fury, including Dijak, Josh Briggs, Dragon Lee, and others.

The Nigerian star is currently the top competitor in NXT. He secured the WWE NXT Championship from Trick Williams earlier this month. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Eddy Thorpe.

It's clear that Femi has all the tools to be a major success on the main roster. If he were to enter the Royal Rumble Match and start a feud with Brock, not only would Oba be moved up to RAW or SmackDown, but he would become an overnight sensation. Just imagine if he were also to defeat The Beast in a future match. There might be no limit to his potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback