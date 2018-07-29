4 dream feuds WWE would inevitably screw up

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.26K // 29 Jul 2018, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Be careful what you wish for

NXT is arguably having its best year ever. The Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa feud, now also involving Aleister Black, is arguably the best story the company has ever told. From its match quality to its subtle elements to the evolution of Gargano's character from lovable babyface into borderline psychopath, where he's becoming the very thing he hates, everything about it is masterful.

This kind of storytelling is unfortunately alien to the main roster. Nothing of this nature comes anymore. Raw and SmackDown have their formulas and simply plug wrestlers into them, creating an endless cycle of tropes and monotony.

This is why it puzzles me when fans dream about feuds involving certain superstars who have never met. Those collisions never live up to the hype - case in point, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, which had promise after the former's heel turn, but descended into an endless repetition of low blows and false finishes.

There's every reason to expect these four feuds to not only disappoint, but become embarrassments, should they ever happen.

#1 Aleister Black vs. Demon Finn Balor

May it not ever come to pass!

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV is likely to be Aleister Black's swan song on the yellow brand. He's almost certainly main roster-bound after SummerSlam, and for his own sake, as well as the sake of the programming, let's hope he goes to SmackDown.

Aside from the show being a general mess, going to Raw opens up the possibility of a feud with Finn Balor as the Demon, but we should have no faith in WWE to tell a story like that. The infamous Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor feud last year where Sister Abigail was finally revealed should serve as a stark warning.

Obviously, this match will happen at some point. Black himself has said he's thinking about it a lot. It would be better, however, as a one-off, cross-branded special attraction at Survivor Series or WrestleMania. If it goes beyond one match, trust me when I tell you that the feud would quickly descend into an embarrassment of horror gone bad, with tacky tropes and meandering promos.

1 / 4 NEXT