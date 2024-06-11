Becky Lynch wrestled the final match of her current WWE contract two weeks ago on RAW. Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship thanks to interference from several other stars like Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

The Man has spent the majority of her career in WWE, winning numerous titles while becoming one of the top stars in the industry. Lynch has won a Royal Rumble and competed in several main-event matches, including closing the show at WrestleMania 35.

It would be strange to see Becky Lynch sign with another company due to her booking in WWE. Despite that, she's currently unsigned and could compete in the four following dream matches outside the company.

(Many would consider Mercedes Mone a dream opponent, but they've faced off in WWE).

#4. Deonna Purrazzo is All Elite

Deonna Purrazzo has won many titles around the world.

Deonna Purrazzo is called The Virtuosa for a reason and could have crossed paths with The Man in WWE. Purrazzo had a short stint in NXT but was released in 2020.

She then went to IMPACT wrestling, where she set the standard for women's wrestling by winning the Knockouts Championship three times.

Lynch is well-versed in submissions, and so is The Virtuosa. Both have competed in matches full of numerous counters and transitions.

A dream showing between the two would surely be filled with counters until one woman got caught by the other. Purrazzo is currently signed to AEW but, like most other big-name signings, has been used sporadically since her initial title feud with Toni Storm.

#3. Jordynne Grace recently crossed the line to NXT

Jordynne Grace isn't a stranger to wrestling in different companies.

The top women's star in TNA Wrestling is the current Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Like Purrazzo, Grace has been the backbone of the women's division for the last few years.

While Purrazzo is a technical wizard, Grace is a powerful specimen in the veins of Bianca Belair. Lynch battled The EST numerous times over the last three years and would be able to use that experience against Grace.

With the Juggernaut recently crossing the line to appear on a few NXT shows, the two could have crossed paths at some point had Lynch already re-signed with WWE.

Grace also competed in the 2024 Royal Rumble but was eliminated before The Man entered.

#2. Britt Baker was once the top woman in AEW

In the early stages of AEW's creation, Britt Baker was the focal point of the women's division. She received the most air time and was the AEW Women's Champion at one point.

Since then, however, Baker has fallen down the card. She competed regularly in 2023 but hasn't been used in 2024. Perhaps she's being saved for a big match at All In in London, but she isn't the only healthy star not being used.

Baker is one of the best female mic workers in wrestling and would be able to match Lynch barb for barb in promos. Many other women cannot make that claim. The Role Model can and would be a match in the ring for The Man.

#1. Toni Storm and Becky Lynch were in WWE at the same time

While most of her time in WWE was as part of NXT UK and NXT, Toni Storm was with World Wrestling Entertainment for a few years. She won the NXT UK Women's title and was pushed stateside before joining SmackDown.

Her awkward booking under Vince McMahon on SmackDown facilitated her request for her release. She quickly joined AEW and had two short reigns as the Women's Champion.

Her most recent run started in November 2023, solidifying the division after the title changed hands six times last year. The "Timeless" persona is one of the few characters in the AEW Women's division.

It's outlandish and nonsensical, but Lynch portrayed an outlandish character as Big Time Becks. Seeing The Man interact with a delusional Storm would be enough for the price of admission.

