4 Dream matches for Brock Lesnar on the current WWE roster

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE Television for around a year and a half now. His last match was against Cody Rhodes in Detroit at SummerSlam 2023.

With a roster stacked with so much talent, Brock's dominance is the only thing the shows have been lacking lately. However, if The Beast ever returns, there are a host of superstars waiting for him.

On that note, let's take a look at four dream opponents for Brock Lesner from the current WWE roster:

#4. The unpredictable Jacob Fatu

Ever since making his WWE debut last year, Jacob Fatu has been terrorizing the SmackDown roster. He destroyed a monster like Braun Strowman on Saturday Night's Main Event in January, cementing himself as one of the most ruthless stars on the roster.

If Brock Lesnar makes his return to the company, it would be great to see him go one-on-one with The Samoan Werewolf. The two also have a history with Roman Reigns which would make this feud even better.

#3. The current NXT Champion Oba Femi

The Ruler of NXT is one of the most dominant stars in the world today. Oba Femi has been delivering great matches on the black and silver brand for over a year now. His run as the North American Champion was also applauded by fans.

After he drops the NXT Championship to someone else, Oba could be called up to the main roster. The first person to confront him could be none other than a returning Beast Incarnate. This could lead to a great feud between two big men.

#2. The Dog of WWE Bron Breakker

Ever since his arrival on the main roster, Bron Breakker has been Spearing everyone and sparing no one. The Intercontinental Champion has taken out many opponents and delivered great matches in the past few months.

It would be great to see Bron going up against someone who is an equally dominant superstar. Brock Lesnar could return to face Breakker and also try to win his first Intercontinental Championship.

#1. A feud between Gunther and Brock Lesner was teased by WWE

Fans around the world have been waiting to see this match for a very long time. The Beast Incarnate vs. The Ring General is a match that sells itself. For the better part of the 2010s, Brock Lesnar dominated the WWE roster and the only person to have shown such dominance after him has been Gunther.

WWE even teased a feud between the two stars at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Gunther is currently in his first reign as World Heavyweight Champion. It is expected that he will be losing to Jey at WrestleMania considering how much fans love him. Brock Lesnar could return at RAW after 'Mania and confront a fallen Gunther, which could lead to this big-time feud finally taking place.

