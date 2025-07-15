4 Dream matches left for Trish Stratus in WWE

WWE Evolution aired last night and the show absolutely delivered. Not only did the event feature a major surprise at the end of the program, but the quality was next level. The show completely surpassed the initial 2018 edition in terms of quality.

The main event of the show featured Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY battling for the Women's World Championship. They delivered a classic match before Naomi showed up and cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title.

Another notable match from Evolution saw Hall of Famer Trish Stratus challenge Tiffany Stratton for her world title. This match wasn't as epic as Rhea vs. IYO, but it was a very good dream bout that fans loved.

Now that Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton can be ticked off the box, what's next? There are still several first-time-ever dream matches awaiting the Hall of Famer, but which ones could potentially take place? This article will look at four examples that could become a reality soon.

#4. Bayley vs. Trish Stratus is a dream match in WWE

Bayley is one of the all-time greats. She has held numerous titles in WWE, including multiple world titles. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, and a Royal Rumble winner.

The Role Model was in the opening match at WWE Evolution. That match was arguably the second-best of the night. Bayley came up short against Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria with the Women's Intercontinental Title on the line.

While Trish has faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, there is one Four Horsewomen left in the company who hasn't wrestled the legend in Bayley. The Role Model vs. Trish Stratus should make for a great match and given the legacies of both women, it would definitely be a dream match.

#3. Blake Monroe and Trish Stratus could be a generational clash

Blake Monroe is WWE's newest superstar. Before this, she was best known as Mariah May in All Elite Wrestling. Blake recently joined NXT and made her in-ring debut at the Great American Bash this past weekend.

However, that wasn't the most notable part of her weekend. She was ringside for Jordynne Grace's NXT Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne at WWE Evolution. To everyone's surprise, she betrayed Grace and helped Jayne retain her title. Blake is now already a hated villain in the company.

A villain needs a hero to battle. Trish is one of the most beloved legends of all time, so a villainous blonde who is, in many ways, similar to a young Stratus, could make for a perfect foe for the Hall of Famer. The two would probably have an incredible feud if given time and a good story.

#2. IYO SKY gets amazing matches out of everybody

IYO SKY is a highly decorated athlete. The Japanese star is a two-time WWE world champion and has held the Women's Tag Team Championship multiple times. SKY is also a former NXT Women's Champion.

The Genius Of The Sky was the Women's World Champion until WWE Evolution. She battled Rhea Ripley in the main event, and it was absolutely epic. Naomi cashed in, however, and the Money in the Bank briefcase allowed The Glow to win the belt.

Despite that loss, IYO remains one of the best wrestlers in the history of women's wrestling. She and Trish battling it out would probably lead to Stratus' best singles match ever, as IYO is that good of a performer.

#1. Rhea Ripley could have an amazing match with Trish Stratus

Rhea Ripley is currently the most popular female performer in WWE. The Eradicator is a multi-time world champion and a premium live event headliner. On top of that, Rhea has won the Women's Royal Rumble.

As noted, The Eradicator was in the main event of Evolution. Her schedule isn't slowing down, however. At WWE SummerSlam, she will compete against Naomi and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.

Although the match couldn't take place at SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley vs. Trish Stratus is definitely a dream matchup. In the past, Trish was the biggest star of her era. Now, Rhea is. Their meeting only makes sense. Plus, they would likely put on a great match.

