4 dream opponents for Logan Paul in WWE

WWE recently dropped the news that YouTube sensation Logan Paul has signed a multi-year contract with them. This comes on the heels of his ongoing storyline with The Miz, whom he called out immediately after signing on the dotted line.

According to credible journalist Ariel Helwani, Paul's contract will see him compete at multiple live events. He also stated that a match at SummerSlam was highly likely. The fact that the YouTuber sent a message to The Miz saying that the latter was dead to him only boosts the credibility of this claim.

Love him or hate him, the WWE Universe commended Paul's wrestling skills. His match at WrestleMania 38 was critically acclaimed, with many praising his performance as one of the best celebrity bouts. Now is the time for him to build from there.

On that note, we look at four possible dream opponents Logan Paul could compete against. Be warned - all of them involve him not playing his current babyface role and getting his behind kicked. Hey, don't hate us - he is a real-life heel, after all.

#4 on our list of dream opponents Logan Paul could fight - Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul have a bit of history together. At WrestleMania 37, KO defeated Sami Zayn as Paul watched from the latter's corner. After the match, the YouTuber tried to celebrate with the winner but received a Stunner for his troubles.

Given how much the crowd cheered for KO after he dropped Paul and the history between the two men, it makes sense to have them fight each other.

For this to happen, Owens has to be the babyface to Paul's heel. The crowd will be all up for it, the Twitter exchanges will be legendary, and the match will be stunning (See what we did there?).

#3. Randy Orton

We'd pay good money to watch Orton vs. Paul

By signing a WWE contract, Logan Paul has become one of the superstars most deserving of an RKO. Despite never interacting with Randy Orton, fans want the YouTuber to suffer in The Viper's hands due to the former's attitude.

Now that Paul is officially part of the sports entertainment industry, he needs to be introduced to the three most destructive letters in the realm. Orton would only be happy to oblige, giving us a match between the two Vine legends.

The Viper taking on Paul would also be a box-office match that would draw many viewers in.

#2. John Cena

John Cena @JohnCena

Enjoy the shortest off season in ALL of sport & entertainment before a VOCAL Congrats to everyone who made this year’s #WrestleMania an absolutely STUPENDOUS 2-night affair. Celebrate the weekend, the fans & the closing one of chapter to start the next.Enjoy the shortest off season in ALL of sport & entertainment before a VOCAL #WWERaw crowd tonight! 🥃 Congrats to everyone who made this year’s #WrestleMania an absolutely STUPENDOUS 2-night affair. Celebrate the weekend, the fans & the closing one of chapter to start the next. Enjoy the shortest off season in ALL of sport & entertainment before a VOCAL #WWERaw crowd tonight! 🥃

This is the one match WWE can book that would guarantee John Cena does not get booed. Fans love to jeer and mock Logan Paul so much that they would be willing to do away with the 'Cena sucks!' chants for one night.

Cena versus Paul could be the ultimate WWE babyface vs. heel matchup. Now that The Champ also has a ton of mainstream appeal with his Hollywood ventures, him facing the YouTube sensation makes a ton of sense. A match would likely draw a reasonable revenue as well.

In wrestling terms, it is pretty simple - Paul's demeanor has ticked many people off who have repeatedly called for a change to his attitude over the years. In Cena, WWE has someone who could deliver the Attitude Adjustments many want Logan to get.

#1. The Rock

Paul versus Rock would smash records left and right

If WWE is chasing numbers and box office success, there is no bigger match we can think of than Logan Paul vs. The Rock. Two extremely popular celebrities locking horns on a grand stage is the match even non-wrestling fans would tune in to watch.

From a wrestling point of view, it would be the perfect return match for The Rock. As someone who hasn't wrestled in a long time, fighting a non-wrestler is the best way to make a comeback. The heat between the two men in the ring will be nuclear, as will the promos and social media exchanges.

There is only one way this match should go: The Great One defeating the YouTuber. A feud between Rock and Paul will be historic, and we hope WWE books it at some point.

