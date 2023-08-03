4 Dusty Rhodes 'kids' that became World Champions in WWE

In the final years of his WWE Hall of Fame wrestling career, the iconic American Dream Dusty Rhodes worked as a coach in the company's developmental brand, NXT. During his time there, the legendary figure helped train many of the top stars of today.

Dusty, who passed away in 2015, has two sons currently in the wrestling business, Dustin and Cody. However, his method of teaching and care that he exhibited in NXT coined many to refer to him as their wrestling father whilst they were training.

With his untimely death having taken place almost a decade ago now, many of the performers that Dusty helped train are leading the wrestling industry as we know it today. Join us as we look at four stars who trained under Rhodes that would go on to become world champions in WWE.

#4 - Dusty built the foundations of WWE's architect

One performer who undoubtedly picked up many lessons from the Hall of Famer was Seth Rollins. After making a name for himself on the independent scene. The Iowa native signed for the company in 2010. After signing, he immediately began working in WWE's then-developmental show, FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling).

After FCW ended, a revamped version of NXT launched in 2012. Ever wanting to stand out, Rollins would go on to become the first-ever NXT Champion. Following his win he would celebrate with Dusty Rhodes in the ring.

Rollins' rise to the top of the company would culminate at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where The Architect cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

#3 - Dusty helped The Man achieve The American Dream

Another star that benefited greatly from the teachings of Rhodes is the Irish performer, Becky Lynch. Debuting in NXT in 2014 as a stereotypical Irish dancer, Lynch was quickly repackaged by Dusty, with the Hall of Famer feeling that the character was beneath her.

Like Rhodes, Becky Lynch has made a career for herself by taking no nonsense from anybody. Despite moving up to the main roster in 2015, it would not be until late 2018 that she would find her voice and become The Man, a character that has defined her wrestling career so far.

Whilst her first title win took place in 2016, Becky's most iconic championship victory occurred in 2019 in the main event of WrestleMania 35 where she beat both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to become both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

#2 - Rhodes proved that even a hugger can have a fighting chance

The expectation for many when looking at a WWE Superstar is for them to be the toughest and meanest person in the room. This performer however proved that kindness can also lead to success.

Beginning her World Wrestling Entertainment journey in 2012, Bayley's character as the cute girl next door whilst initially seeming corny, began to resonate with fans thanks to the passionate promos that she was able to deliver.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Bayley revealed how Rhodes' pressure style of teaching enabled her to find a part of her creatively that she did not know existed.

"I had nothing to offer except what I could do in the ring at the time, and he pushed me in promo class and brought out this character in me and brought out my personality," Bayley said about Rhodes. "At that time the women weren't really seen like that and I didn't think it was okay to be a fan and then that became my character, being the superfan. So, he definitely saved me and then I started having fun." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Fast forward to 2023 and having won 4 women's world championships, it cannot be denied that the confidence installed in her by Dusty has had a profound effect on her career.

#1 - Even a chief needs a mentor

One of the very early names that Dusty Rhodes taught in WWE's developmental system was Roman Reigns. Despite being a part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, the then 25-year-old had very little experience in the ring when he signed in 2010.

Whilst today, many see Roman as the undeniable face of professional wrestling, one of his earliest believers was The American Dream. Earlier this year, whilst The Tribal Chief was building up to face Dusty's son Cody at WrestleMania, Roman recounted a story between him and the Hall of Famer, where Rhodes predicted Reigns' rise to the top.

Having captured 6 world championships during his WWE career, Roman's current run with the gold is hands down his most impressive, with The Head of the Table having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for an astonishing 1067 days and counting.