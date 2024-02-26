4 Elimination Chamber 2024 questions that must be answered on WWE RAW

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 was a blockbuster event with massive WrestleMania XL implications. The Perth show featured two incredible Chamber matches that showcased new and recently returned talent, set up potential 'Mania feuds, and confirmed two world title matches for the Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre were the big winners, earning the right to challenge Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, respectively, at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Elimination Chamber was decidedly RAW-dominant, with all four winners hailing from the red brand. As a result, the Monday night show will have a lot of fallout to address from the happenings at Optus Stadium.

Here are four vital Elimination Chamber 2024 questions that must be answered on WWE RAW

#4. How will WWE RAW's Elimination Chamber 2024 absentees find their way to WrestleMania XL?

Some of RAW's top stars did not feature in Australia

Although Elimination Chamber 2024 was a WWE RAW-heavy show, some key members of the red brand's roster were not featured in Perth. The likes of Gunther, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn were not on the show despite being prominent members of the roster.

Barring injury, these top stars will all hope to compete at WrestleMania XL in less than six weeks. With Elimination Chamber out of the way, their storylines for the biggest show of the year should be kicking off. Will Main Event Jey call out his brother Jimmy? Will Gunther find his 'Mania challenger? How will Zayn make good on his promise to become a world champion?

These questions and more should get some answers or hints on the red brand

#3. Which direction awaits the Undisputed tag team championship on WWE RAW?

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully held off the New Catch Republic at Elimination Chamber 2024 to retain the Undisputed tag team titles. The duo's successful defense means the championships will largely be native to WWE RAW heading to WrestleMania XL. This means that most questions regarding them will be resolved on the red brand.

Balor and Priest have rubbed a number of tag teams wrong on Monday nights, including DIY and Awesome Truth. Could one of these teams challenge them to a title match at the Showcase of the Immortals? Could it end up being a multi-team bout, perhaps a ladder match? By the end of the post-chamber Monday night show, we could have an inkling of this direction.

#2. How will Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch kick off their dream WrestleMania XL feud on WWE RAW?

Expand Tweet

By winning the women's Elimination Chamber match, Becky Lynch punched her ticket to a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL. Later in the night, Rhea Ripley retained the title against Nia Jax, setting up a dream match with Lynch.

Both WWE RAW Superstars are coming off huge wins and heading towards a massive collision on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. How will their long-awaited feud kick off on the red brand? Will they take the respectful, hands-off approach or come out swinging in an all-out brawl? How will Nia Jax react to her loss in Australia? The women's title picture on the red brand will be must-see!

#1. How will WWE RAW navigate the World Heavyweight Championship picture on the Road to WrestleMania XL?

Expand Tweet

The World Heavyweight Championship scene is arguably the most intriguing storyline heading into WrestleMania XL. Not only did Drew McIntyre win the Elimination Chamber, but Sami Zayn vowed to be a world champion again, making fans wonder what WWE is planning for the duo. Meanwhile, the champion, Seth Rollins, is immersed in Cody Rhodes' feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Will McIntyre and Rollins feud one-on-one? Will Zayn be inserted into their match in Philadelphia? How will The Bloodline factor into it, given their history with all three men and The American Nightmare? The World Heavyweight Title scene will be the center of attention on the post-Chamber episode of WWE RAW.