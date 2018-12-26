4 Established Superstars Who Had A Year To Forget

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

Almost every pro-wrestler wants to join the WWE. The reason is that they are the authority in this industry.

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio are some of the big superstars who are working for the company, right now. Some of them made their name in this company.

But some wrestlers, however, were not in this company from the beginning but are now at the peak in the WWE. Although this isn’t always the same as some wrestlers, who were considered as “big superstars” in other promotions, are now nowhere near at the place they were once used to be.

Let’s take a look at four established superstars who got buried by the WWE.

#4 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley

Even though the Hype Man Lio Rush sees money in Lashley, the crowd isn’t invested in him. The day he returned to the company is remembered by everyone, but now, it seems like the crown doesn’t care about him anymore.

He once used to work in the WWE, but left the company in 2007. Later, he made his name in the world of MMA. He also worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) where he improved his in-ring and mic skills. He held the world title of this promotion as well.

Fans wanted to see a Lashley vs. Lesnar match, but that wasn’t possible due to both superstars not working for the same company. However, this changed when Lashley returned to the WWE this year.

Fans hoped that Lashley is going to have a dream match against Brock Lesnar.

But, this is still a dream. WWE tried to make use out of him as a face, but they failed. Now they are portraying him as a heel and so far, the idea hasn’t done benefit to Lashley.

