4 factors that made Extreme Rules one of the best WWE pay-per-views of 2019 so far

16 Jul 2019

Braun Strowman prepares the mother of all Powerslams on Bobby Lashley

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is in the books and what a show it was! It may not have been as "extreme" as we might have wanted, with only three matches offering anything along those lines, but overall the pay-per-view was a success. Going into the show, fans were split on whether Extreme Rules would be good or not ,and with ten matches and two more on the Kickoff Show, it could have been a cluttered mess.

But WWE proved to us once again that they know how to produce good pay-per-views, as they have shown throughout this year already. Extreme Rules has only served to intensify the optimism for the "Heyman-Bischoff Era", which is supposedly due to begin this week. The company did really well with the heavy card, giving us another enjoyable three to four hours of wrestling.

Here are four factors that made Extreme Rules one of the best WWE main roster pay-per-views of the year.

#4 A clean slate for Heyman and Bischoff

The regime begins this week.

Ever since WWE hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to become executive directors of Raw and Smackdown, respectively, fans have been buzzing about possible changes to the product and how WWE will improve. We got a little taste of Paul Heyman's Raw a couple of weeks ago, while Eric Bischoff is set to commence his duties this week. It will be exciting to see what is in store for us.

Everything planned for SummerSlam became subject to change and Extreme Rules did a good job at ending various stories, providing WWE with a clean slate. While some matches for SummerSlam could be forecasted, most of the card remains a mystery. This would allow Heyman and Bischoff free reign to mold their rosters and, hopefully, come up with a bunch of exciting matches for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

