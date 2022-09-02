4 facts you didn't know about WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle started as a regular show but quickly became the can't-miss spectacle it is now. This is incredible, given the show isn't taking place in America, with the company opting to host it on European soil.

WWE Clash at the Castle is a unique and fantastic addition to the premium live event calendar this year. Six matches are set to take place at the time of writing, with an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre main-eventing the night.

Come September 3, fans will be treated to an extravaganza. As you gear up for it, here are four facts you didn't know about WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4 On our list of facts you didn't know about WWE Clash at the Castle: There will most certainly be a diverse set of fans

It's going to be a Welsh party on September 3.

Most fans attending WWE Clash at the Castle will be from Wales or other parts of Europe. However, we also expect a turnout from the United States, making the show a wrestling festival with a diverse audience.

The reason we are hedging our bets on this is because of the liberal COVID rules in Cardiff. There are no restrictions on traveling to Wales now, which means we could be set for a party come September 3.

#3 The event's name is a reference to a popular Cardiff landmark

If you are going to Cardiff, visit the inspiration for the show.

Contrary to (un)popular belief, WWE Clash at the Castle will not be taking place in a gladiator arena surrounded by knights and ladies. In fact, the best we can hope for is probably a castle-themed set with virtual dragons flying around a virtual moat.

So why does the show have such a name, you ask? It turns out the name is a reference to Cardiff Castle, a top landmark near the Principality Stadium, where the event will be held.

#2 Drew McIntyre was the one who revealed the show's name

When WWE first announced that there would be a premium live event in Wales, they hadn't decided on a name. It took until April 29, 2022, for the company to reveal it, and Drew McIntyre was given the duty of doing so.

During a WWE live event in London, McIntyre, who is a UK native himself, revealed the show's name to be WWE Clash at the Castle.

He now finds himself in the main event fighting for his fans and for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Time will tell if he can defeat Roman Reigns and bring the title home.

#1 The show broke the WWE record for most pre-registrations

WWE Clash at the Castle managed to pull off the almighty feat of breaking the record for most pre-sale tickets sold. 24 hours after the company first announced the show, around 50,000 people pre-registered for it. This was higher than any recorded number in the past, including events like WrestleMania.

The fact that the Wales-based show generated that much interest is monumental, especially considering it isn't part of WWE's 'Big Four' (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series). Tickets went on sale on May 20 and sold like hotcakes. We can't wait to see what takes place on September 3.

