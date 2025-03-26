4 family members Roman Reigns could bring in at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania is just a handful of weeks away. This year's big event will be taking place live on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th, live from the Las Vegas area in Nevada.

Ad

There are a number of major matches planned for the show. Cody Rhodes and John Cena will go toe-to-toe, as will Jey Uso and Gunther. Additionally, Bianca Belair will challenge IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair will take on Tiffany Stratton.

Perhaps the most intriguing bout on the card is a Triple Threat match. Roman Reigns will take on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in one of the more star-studded bouts in the history of WrestleMania. It is extremely intriguing, especially knowing the participants deep history with each other.

Ad

Trending

With that being said, this will be the first WrestleMania in a long time where Roman doesn't necessarily have Bloodline members to watch his back. With that being said, the OTC is crafty and could bring other family members to The Show of Shows to watch his back. This includes a legend, an unsigned star, and someone part of The Bloodline despite not technically being blood.

Below are four family members Roman Reigns could bring in at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#4. Zilla Fatu could be signed by WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zilla Fatu is a member of the Anoa'i family who currently competes on the indies. While not signed with WWE yet, he is somebody many fans expect to be picked up eventually. He has worked for promotions such as Reality of Wrestling and GCW.

Fatu is notable for being the son of a WWE legend. His father is the late-great Umaga, also known as Jamal from 3 Minute Warning. Zilla hopes to live up to the legacy of his legendary dad who once was involved in a major match at WrestleMania also including Bobby Lashley and featuring Vince McMahon and Donald Trump.

Ad

While Zilla isn't technically signed, Roman could get him hired and Fatu could debut at The Show of Shows. If he hits a pop-up Samoan Spike to either Punk or Rollins, it should be enough to get Roman a win.

#3. Lance Anoa'i is in the development system

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lance Anoa'i is another member of the Samoan family. He has been wrestling on the independent circuit for many years, but signed with WWE in 2024. His signing came as a surprise, as he hadn't been picked up after many years.

Despite being signed, he is yet to debut on NXT. Lance had an injury of some kind almost immediately, which delayed any progress. Now, supposing he's healthy in time for Wrestlemania, he could bypass the developmental brand altogether.

Ad

At WWE WrestleMania, Lance could rush the ring and cause a distraction. While he likely can't take Seth Rollins or CM Punk on his own, Roman could capitalize on the distraction and nail either man with a brutal Spear for the win.

#2. Hikuleo is unofficial family, just like Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa

Hikuleo is an entry that, in some ways, is cheating. He technically isn't part of the Anoa'i family. Despite that, the hulking star is part of The Bloodline thanks to the inclusion of his own family.

Ad

He is the younger, but much larger brother of WWE's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The two Tongans have been taken in as family members, similar to the pact with The Rock's lineage and the Anoa'i family.

If WWE counts them as family, so will we. As a result, the giant and hulking Hikuleo could debut at WrestleMania. Much like Lance, he is already signed anyway, so it would make sense for him to help Roman out. Plus, the drama of Tama and Tonga seeing their brother with Reigns could be quite interesting.

Ad

#1. Rikishi could come in and cause a distraction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rikishi is a legend in pro wrestling. He had quite the career wrestling for numerous major companies including the NWA, WWE, and even TNA Wrestling, albeit briefly. He is a former Intercontinental Champion.

While Rikishi has long been retired from the ring, he keeps a close eye on everything his Bloodline is doing. The Usos and Solo Sikoa are his sons. Meanwhile, WWE star Roman Reigns is his nephew.

While it is highly unlikely that the Hall of Famer will get involved physically at WrestleMania, he could cause a distraction. That alone could be enough to help Roman Reigns pick up a big win in what might be the main event of The Showcase of athe Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback