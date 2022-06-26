4 Incredible fan theories for John Cena's WWE return: Former Universal Champion returns, Surprising Tag-Team Forms

Excitement is sky-high as John Cena is set to make his long-awaited scheduled return on the upcoming episode of RAW. The show will mark the 16-time world champion's first WWE appearance since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Given the hype surrounding his return, fans have high expectations of Cena's return. Furthermore, the SummerSlam season is about to kick in, and The Cenation Leader may be factored into some plans in the lead-up to the premium live event.

We asked the fans what they expected of Cena's much-anticipated return on social media and came across some incredible theories.

#4 The Fiend spoils John Cena's WWE return

One wild fan theory highlighted that The Fiend Bray Wyatt, shockingly released in late July 2021, would make his much-awaited return to attack his former rival. As some fans might recall, The Champ and Wyatt's alter-ego have an eerie and bizarre history together.

The Fiend defeated Cena in a FireFly FunHouse Match at WrestleMania 36. Cena scored zero offense on his devilish foe, as Wyatt's bewildering and mind-numbing antics threw The Franchise Player off his game.

Given that WWE and Wyatt are seemingly not on the best of terms, a shocking return at this point looks unlikely.

#3 John Cena announces his entry into the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Jake @Leeban92368752 @SKWrestling_ @JohnCena I think cena will be added on the man’s money in the bank ladder match @SKWrestling_ @JohnCena I think cena will be added on the man’s money in the bank ladder match

The timing of Cena's return is pretty interesting as the Hollywood star will return just days away from the Money in the Bank premium live event. In addition, a few spots are left open in the men's ladder match, and Cena might be a valuable addition.

The Face That Runs The Place would instantly add some much-needed intrigue to the stale-looking MITB card, which already lacks Roman Reigns, Edge, and Brock Lesnar. Including Cena in the quest for the briefcase will help boost last-minute interest in the event, add some depth to the card, and open up a range of exciting possibilities.

#2 John Cena and Theory form a tag team and challenge The Usos

John Cena and Theory vs. The Usos sound interesting

For the past two months, Theory's name has been affiliated frequently and fervently with that of John Cena. Vince McMahon reportedly sees a young version of The Champ in the current United States Champion.

The rumor mill indicates that the two men may be on a collision course at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, some fans suggested that Cena and Theory should form a tag team and pursue The Usos' tag titles.

Jimmy and Jey Uso hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The twins have run roughshod over the entire division. However, if they are on the same page, the somewhat surprising duo of Cena and Theory could pose a threat to The Usos.

#1 John Cena declares his intention to break Ric Flair's record

As most WWE fans know, John Cena and Ric Flair are tied at sixteen world championships. The Leader of the Cenation needs another world title victory to break The Nature Boy's long-standing record and re-write history.

With his wrestling career winding down and his Hollywood career taking off, Cena is running out of time to achieve the unthinkable. Therefore, as pointed out by some fans, he can formally and sincerely declare his intentions to win his seventeenth world championship on RAW.

This would put on an instant target on The Tribal Chief's shoulders, and it may lead to another colossal showdown between the two juggernauts somewhere down the line.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far