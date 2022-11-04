It's a great time for all WWE fans. In a matter of hours, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed World Championships against Logan Paul in a monumental blockbuster showdown at Crown Jewel. If the press conference on Friday was any indication, wrestling enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia are thrilled for Reigns vs. Paul.

The Maverick is a social media sensation, and The Tribal Chief is in "God mode." Given their respective popularity and aura, their dream encounter was bound to cause a stir on social media. Furthermore, Jake Paul will be in his brother's corner for the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, adding to the star power of the colossal match.

Passionate wrestling fans have quite a few theories about Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. Here, we look at four of the most interesting ones.

#4. Roman Reigns adds another massive name to his list of victims with a convincing win

Many fans on Twitter feel that the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel will be a cakewalk for Roman Reigns. As The Head of The Table himself claimed on RAW, he's been atop the food chain for two years, and his opponent has only wrestled two matches.

For a man who has toppled the cream of the crop, from John Cena to Brock Lesnar, a celebrity with limited in-ring experience is unlikely to defeat him, whereas Reigns has an impressive win-loss record.

With his impressive run, it's hard to bet against The Tribal Chief. As such, many fans expect him to score a convincing, clean victory over Logan Paul to add another massive name to his long list of victims.

#3. Austin Theory cashes in to win one of The Undisputed World Championships

WyattzWorld @WyattzWorId Tomorrow Austin Theory will cash in MITB, and pin Logan Paul for the Undisputed championship.



Then, after the match, Paul Heyman will read the MITB contract that says “good for *1* world title”, forcing the titles to split between Theory & Roman.



Come back to this. I’ll wait. Tomorrow Austin Theory will cash in MITB, and pin Logan Paul for the Undisputed championship. Then, after the match, Paul Heyman will read the MITB contract that says “good for *1* world title”, forcing the titles to split between Theory & Roman.Come back to this. I’ll wait.

Although one man holds all the gold, two championships are being put up for grabs in Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. The winner will walk away with both titles as they have been unified.

There has been some talk of splitting the World Championships for each brand, and one fan had an interesting proposition of how to book the eventual split. They proposed that Austin Theory, Mr. Money in the Bank, cash in his contract and pin Logan Paul to shock the world.

However, instead of winning both titles, Theory would win only one. Paul Heyman would step in to read the contract terms, which state that the briefcase is eligible for cash-in on a single championship. In this way, A-Town gets only one title and Reigns the other.

As incredible and crazy as it sounds, this is very unlikely. Theory has not been booked convincingly under Triple H's regime with a poor win-loss record. Furthermore, he has had several failed cash-in attempts, and a successful one at Crown Jewel may cause a riot.

#2. WWE books The Saudi Screwjob

Every WWE fan has heard of the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in 1996, which caused an uproar in the wrestling world. We won't delve into the details, but in short, Vince McMahon conspired with the referee and Shawn Michaels off-screen to hand the latter a controversial victory over Bret Hart.

Judging by the tone of the fan, this seems to be intended as a joke, but the company has flirted with such incidences on-screen. Some fans may recall "The Chicago Screwjob" in April 2016 during Charlotte Flair's title defence against Natalya, with Bret Hart ironically at ringside.

"The Saudi Screwjob" theory proposed here lacks detail. Still, one can assume that Triple H, an admirer of Logan Paul, will play dirty with the celebrity and unfairly snatch the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships away from Roman Reigns. This may herald a character change for The Tribal Chief, or the company could reverse the roles with Paul being the loser.

However, this seems unlikely because Riyadh will inevitably be boisterous if WWE pulls such a move. Furthermore, such real-life cases will not be taken lightly in the age of social media.

#1. Jake Paul turns on his brother

RSmokey57😶‍🌫️🍃 @KingK_57



@reigns_era When Jake cost Logan the match for a future Paul Vs. Paul match In the future. @reigns_era When Jake cost Logan the match for a future Paul Vs. Paul match In the future.https://t.co/x3pM6FJVRi

The Tribal Chief has Paul Heyman and The Usos in his corner, and The Maverick will rely on his blood to level the playing field. As announced a while earlier, Jake Paul will be at his brother's side at WWE Crown Jewel to cheer him on and ensure a fair fight.

But what if the younger brother was there for more sinister reasons? One fan suggested that Jake would turn on his elder brother and cost him the biggest wrestling match of the year to send shockwaves through the world.

The turn would accomplish two goals. It would protect The Maverick, who is being built as a credible performer. Second, it would set up a massive encounter between the two brothers, befitting WrestleMania Hollywood.

Jake turning on Logan on his first night in WWE will give flashbacks of Kevin Owens betraying Sami Zayn. However, it remains to be seen if the MMA fighter will be available for more appearances in the future. Therefore, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Logan vs. Jake.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes