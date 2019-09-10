4 Botches and mistakes you missed this week on Monday Night Raw (9th September 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.36K // 10 Sep 2019, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of botches this week on Raw

WWE's final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Clash of Champions was presented live from Madison Square Garden and included the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake was on hand to ensure that the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins went ahead as he mediated their contract signing.

Whilst the contract was signed, AJ Styles and The O.C. still came out to protest that fact that Strowman didn't deserve to be in the main event of this weekend's pay-per-view.

Matches continued to build this week as the women took center stage in the longest match of the night, but even though tensions were building and emotions were running high ahead of the one night in WWE where all Championships are on the line, there were still a number of interesting botches and mistakes last night as part of the show.

#4 Gran Metalik's rough landing

Gran Metalik landed on Rey Mysterio's neck on Raw

WWE put together an interesting match last night on Raw as Rey Mysterio took on Gran Metalik for the first time on WWE TV. The King of The Ropes and The King of Mystery put on a fantastic show as they proved that the Lucha Libre style is still alive and well.

Whilst this was one of the matches of the night, there was one point in the match that looks to have made more headlines than the rest as Gran Metalik flipped over the ropes to the outside where he was looking to take out Mysterio, but he landed across his neck.

The referee was forced to come out of the ring and check on Mysterio after the botch and even though his neck was stuck at a strange angle, he was able to get back in the ring, finish the match and even win to get himself back on track after a rough run of performances.

1 / 4 NEXT