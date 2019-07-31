×
4 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on SmackDown Live (July 30th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
31 Jul 2019, 18:01 IST

There were a number of interesting botches this week on SmackDown Live
There were a number of interesting botches this week on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live was the subject of a lot of speculation last night before the show even went live when it was reported by numerous news outlets that Vince McMahon was not happy with the original script for the show so he forced his creative team to re-write the show throughout the day.

This was made evident by the fact that The New Day's match was changed three times before it was decided that AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston would clash in a Champion vs Champion match which ended up headlining the show.

Interestingly, this could be one of the reasons why there were so many odd additions to the show, the women's tag team match was missing despite being promoted last week whilst Roman Reigns was shockingly taken out by some staging equipment backstage even though it was obvious that it didn't actually touch him.

There were a number of interesting botches and mistakes this week on SmackDown Live, here are just a few that you probably didn't spot.

#4. Pop up powerbomb?

Kevin Owens took on Drew McIntyre this week on SmackDown Live
Kevin Owens took on Drew McIntyre this week on SmackDown Live

Kevin Owens kicked off SmackDown Live this week after it was made clear that Shane McMahon wasn't in the building but his absence led to a match between Owens and Drew McIntyre which was the highlight of the night.

Owens and McIntyre have had their issues over the past few weeks since The Scottish Psychopath has been in McMahon's corner throughout their feud. Owens was able to defeat McIntyre this week on SmackDown Live to build towards his match at SummerSlam where he will be forced to quit the company if he loses to Shane McMahon.

The only sour point of the match was when Owens was looking to hit the Pop-up Powerbomb on McIntyre, but the former NXT Champion was unable to get the height he needed so the two men were forced to give up and try again, but interestingly the move hit much better the second time around.


WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Kevin Owens
