4 fascinating post-Fastlane 2023 questions that must be addressed on WWE RAW

WWE Fastlane 2023 was a blast of a Premium Live Event from start to finish, featuring great matches, huge moments, and plenty of star power. From Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso winning the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Seth Rollins outlasting Shinsuke Nakamura, it was an incredible show all around.

The WWE RAW roster was only involved in two of the five matches in the PLE, but produced some of the most impactful moments of the night. As such, there will be plenty of fallout to address from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse event on Monday night. The audience will have a number of questions that will need to be answered on the red brand, and it will be intriguing to see how they're addressed.

Here are four fascinating questions WWE RAW must address from Fastlane 2023.

#4. How will WWE RAW build towards Crown Jewel after a successful Fastlane?

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW had two of its biggest storylines featured on Fastlane 2023. The World Heavyweight and Undisputed Tag Team Title bouts bookended the event, leaving the winners and losers with contrasting fortunes going forward. What about the stars of the red brand not featured at Fastlane, though?

How will the likes of Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Raquel Rodriguez carve out a path to Crown Jewel less than four weeks away? Given the history of part-timer participation at Saudi shows, could we see Brock Lesnar return to set up a feud? Will the NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch outlast Tegan Nox and potentially become the first champion of the third brand to defend in the desert nation?

RAW might have some great surprises in store.

#3. How will the Judgment Day bounce back from their setback at WWE Fastlane 2023?

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day had an abject showing at WWE Fastlane 2023. Despite all four members and JD McDonagh being involved in Finn Balor and Damian Priest's Undisputed Tag Team Title defense, the duo were still dethroned. McDonagh's miscalculation, in particular, led to Priest being put out of commission by injuring the latter's leg.

WWE RAW will have to address the fallout from the faction's misfortunes, and we could potentially see more cracks emerge. Will McDonagh be banished for his mistake? Will Priest and Balor face repercussions for their failure? Will they seek a rematch? How will The Archer of Infamy react to Rhea Ripley stopping him from attempting to cash in on the World Heavyweight title match?

The Judgment Day situation will be very intriguing to follow on the red brand

#2. Which challengers await the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW?

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were arguably the biggest winners of the night at Fastlane, capturing the Undisputed Tag Titles in their first-ever match as a team. However, by claiming the gold, the babyface duo have painted a target on their backs for the entire division to aim at. Various contenders immediately spring to mind, with more dark horses waiting in the shadows for an opportunity.

So, who will be the first to step up to Rhodes and Uso? Will it be The Judgment Day seeking a rematch? Will allies Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn stake their claim for the gold? Will the newly-reunited DIY begin their run with a huge challenge? What about the likes of Alpha Academy, Imperium, and New Day? We can't wait to find out!

#1. Now that Seth Rollins is likely done with Shinsuke Nakamura, who's next for him?

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins closed out Fastlane 2023 by outlasting Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a hard-fought main event. The Visionary's victory in the Last Man Standing match seemed like a decisive end to his months-long feud with The King Of Strong Style, meaning both men will be open to new paths going forward.

Who will step up to The Architect heading to Crown Jewel? Will it be the frustrated Drew McIntyre, the unique high-flying phenomenon Ricochet, or someone else? Will Damian Priest turn up the heat by focusing his attention on the WHC scene now that he's no longer tag team champion? How will Shinsuke maintain his momentum after one of the hottest feuds of his run in the company?

WWE RAW should have some entertaining answers for us.