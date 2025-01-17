4 Female superstars who can ruin Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley on WWE SmackDown

A few weeks ago, fans saw a major shift in the WWE Women's Championship. On Friday Night SmackDown, Nia Jax went one-on-one with Naomi. Following some interference, Nia won, only for Tiffany Stratton to cash in her Money in the Bank contract and win her first world title.

Fast-forward to SmackDown last week, and Tiffany's celebration was interrupted by Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. This led to a chaotic brawl, leading to the four women clashing to determine Tiffany's first challenger.

While the bout was extremely high-quality and intense, Bayley ultimately won. Now, The Role Model has a title opportunity against Tiffany, and the bout has been officially booked for SmackDown tomorrow night.

Despite being billed as a one-on-one match, several elements could lead to some stars crashing the bout and ruining it. This article will take a look at four names who could interfere in the upcoming match and thus ruin the bout and prevent a proper conclusion.

Below are four female superstars who can ruin Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Candice LeRae & #3. Nia Jax, the hated duo could try to take out both women

Nia Jax has proven to be one of the most dominant performers in recent memory. The former WWE Women's Champion just came off of a long run with the title, and that came after having won the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Jax used to be allied with Tiffany Stratton, but they are now enemies. Thankfully, the former WWE Women's Champion has another ally, Candice LeRae. The Poison Pixie is a talented veteran of the ring with decades of experience.

Nia and Candice are no doubt furious about Tiffany cashing in on the powerful woman. Worse yet, they already dislike Bayley. Given the issues both women have with the two involved in the bout, it is highly likely they crash the match.

If they lay out both women, there will be no conclusive winner, but they will get sweet revenge over Tiffany and Bayley.

#2. Rhea Ripley could try to have Bayley's back

Rhea Ripley is another dominant WWE star. She has held the top title on every brand she has been a part of and recently captured another. The Eradicator defeated Liv Morgan to regain the Women's World Championship on RAW's Netflix premiere.

On WWE RAW this past Monday, Rhea had a surprise confrontation with Nia Jax. Bayley was in the house too, and things soon broke down. The Role Model and Rhea worked together to get rid of Jax, but Bayley noticeably stared at Rhea's coveted Women's World Title.

If Nia tries to interfere, Rhea Ripley could show up and cause chaos in an attempt to help. Alternatively, if she saw footage back of Bayley staring at her title, Rhea might be offended and decide to crash the match and send The Role Model a message that she surely won't soon forget.

#1. Roxanne Perez could cost Bayley the win on WWE SmackDown

Roxanne Perez is called The Prodigy, and for good reason. At a young age, she was signed to WWE. Since then, she has won the Women's Breakout Tournament, the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, and the NXT Women's Title on two separate occasions. She lost the gold to Giulia just over a week ago.

In another incident involving Bayley, The Role Model crashed WWE NXT this past Tuesday. In the main event segment, with Roxanne telling the fans what she thought of them and potentially goodbye, Bayley showed up, and the two had a verbal confrontation that led to a fight.

During their argument, Bayley made it clear she intends to win the world title on Friday. Given how vindictive and aggressive Roxanne can be, this likely won't sit well with the now-former NXT Women's Champion.

Roxanne could show up during the SmackDown title match and shockingly cost Bayley the win. This could lead to the two clashing at a future NXT show, but alternatively, it could lead to Roxanne joining the main roster. From there, The Role Model and The Prodigy could go at it with more eyeballs on them than perhaps ever before.

