4 Female Superstars who could follow Finn Balor to NXT

Nia Jax is one Superstar who can benefit from another run in NXT

No one managed to make it as big as Finn Balor on the main roster in just three years, and the Superstar’s name became synonymous to the WWE itself in such a short period of time.

To use his charisma and following perfectly, WWE decided to take one of their biggest stars and move him back to NXT in order to build the hype and rating around the brand after its move to the USA Network.

This is surely going to help the brand as much as it's going to help Balor as he is already the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time, and could well be on his way to getting a second reign.

Keeping all that in mind, we couldn’t help but wonder which female Superstars could also move to NXT, following in Balor’s footsteps, and help both themselves and the brand in the process.

In this article, we will look at the 4 female Superstars on the main roster who could jump ship to NXT in the coming weeks and make a big impact on the brand.

#1 Dana Brooke

Brooke needs to get back to the basics in order to become a future star

While Dana Brooke had failed to impress on many occasions after her main roster call-up, it seems like she is finally getting her feet back on the ground and beginning to get better inside the ring with each passing week.

Even though her chances on the main roster have been cut in half, she still gets her fair share of time during commercial breaks hyping up the WWE Universe.

At a point when WWE has nothing more than jobber-like bookings for Brooke, it could be beneficial for the Superstar and the company to move her back to NXT.

Brooke has shown much more promise inside the ring now, and moving to NXT could help her get more experience and refine her skills before returning to the main roster and competing on the mid-card.

Brooke has never been the one who can hold out on her own, and she could align forces with some other women in NXT to form a decent faction to take over the Black and Gold brand.

As the experiments continue on NXT, Brooke could prove to be the first one to move back and become a part of them.

