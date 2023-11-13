4 female wrestlers who may return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble

On Saturday, January 27th, 2024, WWE will present the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from Tropicana Field in Florida.

Over the years, the historic event has not only seen top stars win the marquee match to advance to the main event of WrestleMania, but many performers who have been absent from the company have made dramatic returns during the match.

Join us as we take a look at 4 female WWE Superstars who may return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#4 - Alexa Bliss returns to WWE

Earlier this year the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss announced that she is expecting her first child.

The 32-year-old is due to give birth in the next month or so, and though it may be too soon for her to make a return to the ring, Bliss has shown over the years that she is able to return from even the most extreme of circumstances.

It would also be poetic for Alexa to return at the Rumble as her last match in WWE took place at the event earlier this year when she faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title.

#3 - A Hall of Famer makes a comeback

One of the most surprising aspects of WWE's product this year was the in-ring return and heel turn of the Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Since 2018, the company has used the Royal Rumble to elevate many young female stars into the main event scene, such as Asuka, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. However, the company could throw a curve ball next year and have a legend like Stratus win.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Trish was asked about her recent spell in the ring and if she is interested in making a return.

"When I embarked on the journey, I came back for WrestleMania, 'Let's do this little program.' Suddenly, heel Trish had to come alive. Then, it just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn't get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn't able to check back in the day was pretty amazing. Yeah, I mean, I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?" (H/T Fightful)

#2 - The Rowdy One returns

One top names who could make a shocking comeback in Florida next year is the Rowdy One, Ronda Rousey.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is no stranger to the Royal Rumble after she won the event in 2022 and advanced on to fight for gold at WrestleMania 38.

Ronda is set to return this month as she will make her debut for Wrestling Revolver, where she will team with her longtime friend and former WWE Superstar Marina Shafir. Speaking on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer explained why the UFC Hall of Famer is returning to the ring this month.

"She just wanted a team with Marina and she might be doing a [Pro Wrestling Revolver] show. It might be in November, maybe the 16th, but there’s a Pro Wrestling Revolver show in Los Angeles and Ronda Rousey basically tweeted, ‘Isn’t that interesting?’ I think she wants to team with Marina and Marina does a lot of Revolver [shows]. She’s certainly teasing it. She’s a free agent, she can do what she wants and she’s doing it for fun. It’s in LA, she doesn’t travel, likes hanging out with Marina." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Given that Ronda clearly has the desire to compete in the ring, the 36-year-old may be keen to cross the threshold of World Wrestling Entertainment one more time.

#1 - Sonya Deville makes a statement

One top name that has progressed greatly in recent years is Sonya Deville. The 30-year-old sadly picked up an injury in August, forcing her to vacate the tag team championship and keeping her out of the ring.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer stated how long Sonya may be out of action.

"A couple of weeks after winning it, her first championship in WWE, she blows out her knee. She has not had a serious injury in her entire time in WWE, and now the injury is going to put her out. Reconstructive surgery is Tuesday, that’s usually a 7 or 8-month process, 6 if you are lucky, but 7 or 8 months. They are going to have to change plans for that tag team title, come up with new plans, and the whole bit." (H/T TJRWrestling)

Given how young she is as well as the developments she has made both in the ring and on the mic, Deville could be a prime candidate to win the Royal Rumble next year.

