Rhea Ripley left jaws on the floor when she bodyslammed the 6'8", 290-pound Luke Gallows on WWE RAW. The Eradicator's feat of strength brought an audible gasp out of the crowd, who were on their feet in awe of her raw power.

Watching the former RAW Women's champion manhandle one of the biggest giants in the men's locker room was arguably the moment of the night.

Ripley had held her own against male superstars since joining The Judgment Day, infamously dominating Dominik Mysterio before he joined the group. She has drawn comparisons to physically dominant women like Beth Phoenix and Chyna, who often bested men in memorable ways.

The Nightmare's exhibition of power on the latest episode of WWE RAW got us thinking about which other stars in the women's division would be able to go toe-to-toe with their male counterparts.

Let's list three female Superstars who, like Rhea Ripley, have the potential to dominate the men's division if given a chance.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez

Standing imperiously at 6 feet tall, Raquel Rodriguez is a giant among mortals in the SmackDown women's division. Big Mami Cool has been a very dominant presence on the blue brand, ragdolling opponents in a manner similar to that in which partner Braun Strowman does to male competitors.

The ease with which Rodriguez pulls off power moves proves that she would be right at home in the men's division, whose competitors are slightly bigger on average.

Rodriguez has proven to be just as strong, if not stronger, than any female star in WWE, including Rhea Ripley, and it is easy to picture her delivering slams, powerbombs and suplexes to most in the men's division.

#2. Charlotte Flair

The most dominant female WWE Superstar of all time would be more than a handful for the men

Charlotte Flair is often billed as "The Best Pure Athlete in all of WWE." The Queen has dominated the women's division with her athleticism, agility, strength, and height to become its most decorated star in a relatively short time.

Flair has also expressed interest in emulating the trailblazing Chyna by winning the Intercontinental championship.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has shown that she is powerful enough to go toe-to-toe with the strongest women in the division, like Rhea Ripley. If any female Superstar can hang with the men, it's Flair.

Honorable mentions

Like Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey and Beth Phoenix have bested men before

Doudrop - The WWE RAW star would be a physical match for any male Superstar

Beth Phoenix - The Hall of Famer competed in the men's Royal Rumble in 2010 and eliminated The Great Khali. However, she is semi-retired and thus missed out on this list. Hopefully, we can see her lock horns with Rhea Ripley in the ongoing storyline between The Judgment Day and Edge.

SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey - The Baddest Woman On The Planet is not physically imposing, but her UFC background makes her a credible threat to anyone walking this earth, male or female.

#1. Like Rhea Ripley, WWE RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair has a history of manhandling big male superstars

WWE RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair is one of the most impressive powerhouse competitors in the entire company. The former track and field athlete has consistently pulled off awe-inspiring shows of strength to back up her claim that she is, among other things, "strong-EST."

Belair's most impressive feats include delivering the KOD to powerhouses like Doudrop and, on multiple occasions, executing it on two women simultaneously.

Arguably her most impressive exhibition of power, of course, was completing an obstacle course with "The Tree Trunk" that Otis hoisted on her shoulders. Getting The Number One Guy off his feet is considered impressive even for a giant like Braun Strowman, but The EST pulled it off relatively easily. Who's to say she wouldn't do the same to all the other men in the division?

