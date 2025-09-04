4 Feuds that could begin on WWE SmackDown this week

This week’s WWE SmackDown will feature the aftermath of Clash in Paris, possibly kicking off a number of new rivalries. After all the fireworks from RAW, one of the biggest talking points for this week’s blue brand episode is the potential return of AJ Lee for a possible mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

However, aside from that, several feuds are also expected to kick off. While some massive names like Cody Rhodes have been out of action, the blue brand has been able to garner the attention of fans. Let’s check out a few storylines that might kick off this week on SmackDown.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks vs. the MFTs

The WWE Universe has been waiting for a feud between Solo Sikoa’s MFTs and The Wyatt Sicks for quite some time now. Both factions have been trying to dominate the entire roster over the past few months, and a battle between them would definitely be exciting to watch.

Solo Sikoa’s huge United States Title loss to Sami Zayn last week was seen as a major hint that WWE was shifting focus to this feud, and now that Clash in Paris is over, the company might kick off the rivalry this week.

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn stunned the world when he pinned Solo Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship. The victory surprised many, and fans now await to see the next move for the star after his title win.

While Zayn has been celebrating his victory all around the world, the biggest threat might be looming close to him. Jacob Fatu could get back in the United States Title scene soon, and a possible feud with Zayn could start as early as this week.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes hasn’t been seen on WWE TV in recent weeks, but his return is imminent. While Drew McIntyre was the one who took him out, he is now involved in a feud with Randy Orton. Still, The American Nightmare won’t forget the attack from The Scottish Warrior.

The Undisputed WWE Champion might insert himself into the feud between Orton and McIntyre, turning it into a Triple Threat bout for the title. This won't just become a marquee storyline in the coming weeks, but it will also elevate the status of all three stars on the roster.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

While this rivalry started back at SummerSlam, there hasn’t been any interaction between Brock Lesnar and John Cena since then. However, now that Cena’s feud with Logan Paul has ended, the company can make Lesnar interrupt Cena’s celebration, and their rivalry could officially begin.

Lesnar and Cena are expected to collide at Wrestlepalooza, and the company needs to gear up to get the excitement rolling for the premium live event. Only time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

