4 Feuds for Braun Strowman following WWE RAW return after nearly a year

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on the USA Network and it turned out to be a huge show. The latest episode of RAW played host to Night Two of the 2024 Draft where stars from RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT found themselves shifted to new brands.

The show featured some surprise shake-ups, but perhaps the biggest unexpected moment was the return of Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters had been drafted to Monday Night RAW prior, but he made a huge impact upon his return to programming.

When The Judgment Day and Logan Paul were attempting to assault Jey Uso alongside iShowSpeed and Patrick Mahomes, Braun made his big return and ultimately cleared the ring. He even had a brief but tense confrontation with the NFL player.

Below are four feuds for Braun Strowman following his return to WWE RAW after nearly a year.

#4. He could feud with and then unite with Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy is a creepy and somewhat mysterious WWE performer. Under the bizarre mask is Bo Dallas, a former NXT Champion who only had limited success on the main roster. He is the brother of the late-great Bray Wyatt.

There have been mysterious vignettes that have been quite similar to the White Rabbit campaign from 2022. That campaign led to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE after having previously been released. Most expect it to lead to the return of Howdy.

It would make sense for Braun Strowman to be targeted by Howdy somehow. It could either be done as a recruitment tactic or to take the big man out. Braun has been both friend and foe with Bray, so the late star's brother targeting Strowman and the two feuding would make sense. Plus, Howdy isn't assigned to a brand yet, so it could be a fight on RAW.

#3. Braun Strowman could battle Sheamus on WWE RAW

Sheamus is a decorated performer. He is a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and even tag team champion. He is also a former King of the Ring and Royal Rumble winner.

The Celtic Warrior suffered an injury during the latter part of last year's summer that kept him out of action until just a few weeks ago. Since returning, Sheamus has been drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW and picked up big wins over Ivar and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It is no secret that Sheamus is known for his many bangers. He can fight a plethora of different opponents and typically always delivers something special. Braun and Sheamus, two older stars and former world champions who fought through potentially career-ending injuries, feuding would be quite fun and could lead to good matches.

#2. CM Punk and Strowman could clash

CM Punk is a controversial figure. He rose through the ranks of WWE before infamously walking out in 2014. Punk then competed in All Elite Wrestling where he was publicly fired before returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in late 2023.

The Straight Edge Superstar seemingly had a lot of momentum upon returning to WWE. Unfortunately, things went south when he suffered a serious injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

While Punk is expected to continue feuding with Drew McIntyre upon his return, he could pivot to fighting Braun Strowman. Drew is currently dealing with an injury, so if CM Punk returns before McIntyre is ready, he will need an opponent. Why not have Braun be Punk's opponent? Both stars are part of RAW, so the decision makes sense.

#1. Drew McIntyre and Braun could have a battle of the big men

Drew McIntyre is on top of the world right now in WWE. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania after previously winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. While he lost the world title quickly, he has remained a key figure on television and just signed a new contract with the company.

The powerful Scot, as noted previously, is dealing with an injury in WWE. Despite that, he is walking around and appearing on the show each week, just with a sleeve covering his bad arm. The fact that he's still coming to work likely means he'll recover sooner rather than later.

Just like if Punk were to beat Drew back to action, if McIntyre is healed up before The Voice Of The Voiceless is ready, McIntyre could feud with Braun until Punk can return. The two big men throwing hands would be extremely entertaining to watch. Which big man can throw a bigger bomb?