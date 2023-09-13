4 feuds for Nia Jax on WWE RAW - Newly turned babyface, former multi-time champion

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a massive main event, which also happened to be a rematch from Payback. Rhea Ripley went one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez at the big-time premium live event. The Eradicator won but by dubious means.

Dominik Mysterio had initially interfered in the match, which resulted in the rematch on RAW. This time, Dirty Dom was banned from ringside. Unfortunately for Raquel, someone else made their presence known. Nia Jax returned to the promotion for the first time since the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The powerhouse Jax interrupted the main event, ultimately standing tall at the end of the night. She is seemingly back with the promotion, which is not what many saw coming.

Now that the former RAW Women's Champion is back on the red brand full-time, it is time to consider what rivalries she may have on the brand. In this article, we will look at four opponents whom Jax could feud with moving forward, with some less obvious than others.

Below are four feuds for Nia Jax on WWE RAW.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez has beef with Nia Jax following her surprise WWE return

Raquel Rodriguez is one of WWE's most powerful stars. She is also one of the most successful female superstars in the company. Raquel has held tag gold on both NXT and the main roster.

As noted, Big Mami Cool was attempting to dethrone Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW. Nia Jax showed up and hit Rodriguez with a huge Samoan Drop on the floor, which ultimately led to her losing the title match.

This gives Raquel a lot of motivation to fight Jax. Both women are some of the most dominant female superstars on the main roster. If the two clash, will the more experienced Nia stand tall, or will her ring rust allow Raquel to get the upper hand? Witnessing them clash could be very interesting.

#3. Zoey Stark recently turned babyface

Zoey Stark on RAW.

Zoey Stark is an incredibly athletic female superstar. She has been with WWE for a few years now, but was only just called up to Monday Night RAW earlier this year as part of the 2023 Draft.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion had been aligned with Trish Stratus for the bulk of her time on WWE's main roster. That changed at Payback when she became tired of the Hall of Famer's disrespect.

Now that Zoey is a babyface on Monday Night RAW, she will need a strong heel to conquer and get the fans by her side. Jax could be the perfect heel to help Stark become more popular. Plus, the two would have an intriguing clash of styles.

#2. Rhea Ripley is seemingly Nia Jax's first major target

Rhea Ripley is arguably the most dominant and heavily pushed woman in all of WWE today. While the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been on top for years, The Nightmare has taken the lead in 2023.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has been incredibly successful as a champion. Since winning gold at WrestleMania, she has defeated the likes of Zelina Vega, Dana Brooke, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, and Lyra Valkyria, among others, in both title and non-title matches.

Nia Jax's return to WWE means Rhea has a brand new challenger. Not only is Jax new for Ripley, but she's a different kind of opponent for The Ripper. Can Rhea power up and hit The Riptide on an opponent she hasn't faced in years, or could Nia be the one to dethrone the Australian champion? Only time will tell.

#1. Candice LeRae could have a David vs. Goliath-style feud with Jax

Candice LeRae is a former NXT Superstar.

Candice LeRae is a very underrated WWE Superstar. She has been wrestling for decades, but the bulk of her time in the ring came on the independent wrestling scene. Upon joining the biggest promotion in the world, she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Poison Pixie initially left WWE to focus on her newborn baby. Upon re-joining the promotion in the Triple H-led era last year, she initially received a lot of screentime. Unfortunately, Candice's time on television has diminished considerably in 2023.

Still, an interesting move could have the tiny veteran battle the imposing Nia Jax. Their styles and presence couldn't be more opposite. The two clashing would truly be a David vs. Goliath-style bout, which fans love to see.

