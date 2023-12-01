4 feuds for The Megastar LA Knight in WWE – Legendary promo battle with CM Punk, challenges top champion

LA Knight is one of the biggest success stories in modern WWE history. He re-joined the promotion during the pandemic in 2021 at an older age than most stars attempting to rise through the ranks. Despite a few hurdles, he ended up being moved to the main roster pretty quickly.

Unfortunately, his run on Friday Night SmackDown didn't start as well as many fans would have hoped. He was rebranded as Max Dupri and served as a manager for Maximum Male Models. However, once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, he returned to being LA Knight.

In the year or so since then, The Megastar has become incredibly popular. Some argue he's the most over babyface in the entire company. This led to him battling Roman Reigns for the world title at Crown Jewel 2023.

While Knight ultimately came up short against Roman, he is still a key figure in the company. This article will look at a few stars LA Knight could feud with next in the company once his issues with The Bloodline finish up. Who could The Megastar battle?

Below are four possible feuds for LA Knight in WWE.

#4. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship makes sense

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is a controversial figure. Prior to joining WWE, The Maverick made his mark in various different career paths. From being a social media influencer to a YouTuber to a podcaster to an actor to an amateur boxer, Logan has dabbled in many forms of sports and entertainment.

He went on to join WWE on a part-time basis. Despite being despised by so many, he has a surprise knack for the industry and picked it up quicker than anybody expected. This success even led him to the United States Championship, a title he currently holds.

Given that Knight failed to capture a world title, he could instead focus his attention on the coveted United States Championship. He's yet to hold a proper active title in the company, so feuding with Logan could be just what The Megastar needs.

#3. Randy Orton could clash with Knight

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the last few decades. He joined the main roster in 2002, and by 2004, he had held his first World Heavyweight Championship. In total, The Viper has held 14 world titles in the company.

Unfortunately, Orton was away from television for around a year and a half due to a bad back injury. He made his long-awaited return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and is yet to be assigned to an official brand.

Given that The Viper isn't officially on RAW or SmackDown yet, a feud with LA Knight is possible. Orton putting the stamp on The Megastar by ultimately putting Knight over could mean a lot for the 41-year-old's career and immediate future in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

#2. The Megastar could move to RAW and challenge Gunther

Gunther on RAW

Gunther is arguably the best pro wrestler in the world today. When it comes down to in-ring competition, few are doing it like The Ring General. His success is evident, as he's the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Not only is the powerful Austrian the Intercontinental Champion, but he has held the coveted prize for quite some time. He first won it on June 10th, 2022 and has continued to keep it to this very day. In total, he's held it for well over 500 days.

However, all good things must come to an end eventually, and that includes epic title reigns in WWE. Just like with the Logan Paul entry, given that Knight has yet to win a title, the Intercontinental Championship could be a great one to capture. Ending Gunther's undefeated streak would only add to the moment.

#1. CM Punk and LA Knight could have incredible promos in WWE

CM Punk on RAW

Randy Orton wasn't the only star to return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. After almost 10 years away from WWE, CM Punk made his highly anticipated comeback at the massive premium live event in Chicago. Needless to say, the fans went nuts for the former world champion.

The Straight Edge Superstar then appeared on Monday Night RAW. He addressed the WWE Universe and his return, but no official first rivalry was revealed. The key takeaway, however, was that the former world champion wasn't back to make friends but instead to make money.

If he and World Wrestling Entertainment wish to make money, a match with LA Knight could be the way to go. The two could have incredible segments jousting back and forth on the microphone before ultimately settling their beef in a ring at a major show.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes