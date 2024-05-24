4 final changes WWE could make to King and Queen of the Ring match card (May 24, 2024)

WWE's next premium live event airs this weekend. This will follow a slew of tremendously successful shows, such as the 2024 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber: Perth, WrestleMania XL, and Backlash France.

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring is WWE's upcoming premium live event. As the name suggests, the show will crown a new King of the Ring and the first-ever Queen of the Ring, excluding Zelina Vega, who technically won a Queen's Crown Tournament.

Beyond those two bouts, three others have been confirmed for the show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, Becky Lynch will defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan, and Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, and Chad Gable will have a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

More changes could come in the next day, however, be it on SmackDown or social media. This article will take a look at any final changes Triple H could make before the big-time premium live event.

Below are four final changes WWE could make to the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring match card.

#4. Triple H could book a Battle Royal on the card

A Battle Royal is a staple both in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. The rules are pretty simple. A certain amount of performers are involved in the bout, typically all entering right from the beginning. From there, a wrestler is eliminated by being thrown over the top rope. Whichever star stands tall in the end is the winner.

WWE has a few major ones per year. There are two Royal Rumble matches, one for the men and one for the women. There is also the yearly Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Another was recently held on RAW for the vacant Women's World Championship, which Becky Lynch won.

There is a chance Triple H could book another Battle Royal, this time at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. With so much talent in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, The Game could utilize those talents to add extra value to the show.

#3. Bayley could defend her WWE Women's Championship

Bayley at Backlash France

Bayley is one of the most decorated female performers of all time. She is a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and even currently holds the WWE Women's Championship.

The Role Model won the prized Women's Championship by defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL. She has since successfully defended the prized belt against both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

Triple H could potentially add a Bayley title defense to the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring match card. The Role Model could defend against her opponent on SmackDown, Chelsea Green, or even Piper Niven. Regardless, it could make for an exciting and intriguing match.

#2. A pre-show match could be added

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event having just five matches on the main card may not change, as it seems Triple H and WWE like to keep things somewhat brief. There is a two-hour-long Countdown show before the big event, however, and it could see action.

One pre-show match that could potentially be added to the card is for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, who are the reigning champions, could take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

This, of course, would depend on how Bianca Belair's match with Nia Jax goes on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. If Bianca loses and Nia advances to the finals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, however, it would allow Belair to defend her prized tag team gold.

#1. DIY vs. A-Town Down Under could take place

A-Town Down Under are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the titles back when they were still known as the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL.

The duo managed to recently retain their prized titles against the Street Profits, but they will soon need more competition. If the most recent episode of SmackDown is any indication, DIY could be looking to challenge for the gold.

The team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto on SmackDown. They then had a face-to-face staredown with the current WWE Tag Team Champions.

Given the build-up, Triple H could potentially add this bout to the card. It would certainly be a fantastic match and Johnny Wrestling, in particular, has a lot of history with both men. Additionally, fans are ready for DIY to finally get a taste of main roster gold.