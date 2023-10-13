4 final predictions for Triple H's announcement on WWE SmackDown

Triple H is all set to make his television return on the Season Premier of WWE SmackDown this week. With the special appearance from the King of the Kings, it's likely that the company might have in store a special announcement from Hunter himself.

With that kept in mind, let's explore four announcements Triple H could make on the upcoming edition of the Blue brand.

#4. Triple H may announce the split of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Expand Tweet

Last May, WWE decided to unify its tag team titles when RK-Bro lost their RAW Tag Team Title to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions back then, The Usos. Over the past few months, we heard rumors about the company wanting to split the tag team titles.

Announcing the split of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles could be one of the possible announcements The Cerebral Assassin could make in the upcoming edition of the blue brand. This decision would effectively separate the tag team titles, allowing both RAW & SmackDown to have their own distinct tag titles.

The split may be implemented to prevent interactions and conflicts between Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and The Bloodline. This could pave the way for a potential future rematch involving Roman Reigns, Rhodes, and the first-time-ever match between Jey & Jimmy Uso.

#3. Triple H could announce the debut match of Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

Another significant announcement King of the Kings could make may be the debut match for Jade Cargill in the Stamford-based promotion. The anticipation is already among the fans about her debut match in the company. Additionally, the promotion is able to generate more buzz from her appearances at Fastlane and on the recent edition of NXT.

The announcement from the Cerebral Assassin may include the location and the opponent for Jade Cargill's debut match.

#2. The Chief Content Officer could announce Roman Reigns next opponent

Expand Tweet

Not only The King of the Kings but Roman Reigns is also set to make his comeback in the upcoming SmackDown. With the Tribal Chief returning ahead of Crown Jewel 2023, Triple H may announce the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the show.

With LA Knight, John Cena, and AJ Styles as the potential contenders, fans are eager to know who will step up to face the Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023. The announcement from the Chief Content Officer could add more anticipation and intrigue to this storyline and the upcoming premium live event.

#1. Triple H could announce the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament

WWE was set to host The King and Queen of the Ring tournament as a premium live event back in May this year. However, those plans were soon changed, and the event was replaced with the returning Night of Champions PLE.

As Crown Jewel 2023 approaches, The King of Kings could announce the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, with the finals set to take place at this year's Crown Jewel event.

The company previously followed a similar structure in 2021 when Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor, and Zelina Vega defeated Duodrop, currently known as Piper Niven, in the finals to become the King and Queen of the Ring, respectively.

This announcement could lead to some intriguing matches on both RAW and SmackDown while also creating opportunities for various superstars on the main roster.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE