Potential update on WWE's plans to split major championships - Reports

WWE could be looking into finally splitting up one of its undisputed championships. The latest backstage reports suggest that RAW and SmackDown will finally get back their respective Tag Team titles.

The Usos became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions after defeating RK-Bro in a Winner Takes All match on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. They subsequently lost the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

Owens and Zayn then dropped the championships at Payback to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes ended up taking the titles from Balor and Priest at Fastlane this past Saturday.

According to Better Wrestling Experience (@BoozerRasslin) on X, WWE has been planning to split the Undisputed Tag Team Championships since Money in the Bank but kept postponing it. However, it seems like the company doesn't have a choice since they have been ramping up the tag team division on both brands.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are bound to return to contention at some point, while Imperium finally won a match on WWE television recently. DIY finally reunited last week on RAW, and there are so many other tag teams on both brands, such as Alpha Academy, The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Indus Sher, The O.C., The Brawling Brutes, The Street Profits and Pretty Deadly.

No heat on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes from WWE higher-ups

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes seemed a little drunk at the post-Fastlane press conference. The highlights from the segment quickly went viral, while some fans were afraid that the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions would get punished by WWE.

However, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on his Backstage Report Podcast that there is no heat on Rhodes and Jey. It seemed like the company loved their press conference so much that they uploaded the full video of it on their YouTube channel.

It will be interesting to see what the plans are for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. They could go in so many different directions, and there's potential in getting face-to-face with The Bloodline because Cody and Jey can appear on SmackDown.

