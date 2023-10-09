Backstage report on whether Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes have heat after the WWE Fastlane press conference

Fastlane 2023 was a successful night for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, the duo made bigger headlines for their hilarious antics at the post-show press conference.

Uso and Rhodes appeared drunk, having "celebrated" their show-opening Tag Team Title win. From Jey repeatedly saying "Yeet" to him and Cody randomly bursting into laughter, they definitely had a good time.

While some may have believed there would be some heat on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, that isn't the case. According to Sean Ross Sapp on his Backstage Report Podcast on Fightful Select, there is no heat on the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

They reportedly had a few drinks on The American Nightmare's bus before the Fastlane press conference, and everything was fine. Sapp mentioned that Uso and Rhodes didn't cross any lines.

Seeing how this title change impacts WWE's main storylines will be interesting. The Judgment Day might never be the same again, while things may get hostile with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, there is so much more.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's Tag Title win allows them to regularly appear on WWE SmackDown

Rhodes and Uso have the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, allowing them to appear on both shows. This brings Main Event Jey closer to his family again, while The American Nightmare can finally go face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

With The Tribal Chief returning on this week's episode of SmackDown, he and Cody Rhodes could meet each other and tease a rematch. This is also a window for Jey Uso to stay on the blue brand permanently as he goes after his twin brother, Jimmy.

A lot can happen on RAW and SmackDown, with Rhodes and Uso right at the heart of the drama. How long will they hold the titles? Who will they lose to? What happens to The Judgment Day and The Bloodline? So many questions!

