Top WWE star to quit The Judgment Day because of Rhea Ripley's actions at Fastlane? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley was left utterly shocked and frustrated when Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane 2023. The salt in the wound was that they lost even after she, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh ran interference.

While The Prince and The Archer of Infamy lost the titles at Fastlane, it’s possible that the fallout won't end there. The Judgment Day may soon lose Damian Priest, and it could all be The Eradicator’s fault.

After the defeat, Priest claimed he refused to go back home empty-handed. As a result, he revealed he would cash in the Money in the Bank contract during the main event for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rhea Ripley talked him out of it, explaining he’s been patient with it so far and there will be another day, before making him hand over the briefcase to her.

There’s a significant possibility that Damian Priest would have been able to pin Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship quite easily. By the time The Visionary was done with the match against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match, he was barely able to stand properly. If The Archer of Infamy had moved forward with his plans, he probably would have become the new World Heavyweight Champion!

Considering The Eradicator didn’t let him cash in, Priest may consider quitting The Judgment Day and working solo. This will allow him to trust his instincts and follow his original plans rather than being influenced into doing something else.

Furthermore, Finn Balor is the one who tried to align JD McDonagh with The Judgment, and McDonagh ended up accidentally smashing Priest’s leg resulting in the defeat.

Triple H compared Rhea Ripley to WWE’s top champion

Undoubtedly, Rhea Ripley has successfully established herself as one of the most dominant women of the current era.

During the WrestleMania 39 post-conference, The Game spoke fondly about The Eradicator’s character growth.

“When you get to Rhea Ripley though, she’s 26 years old. The growth path that she is, I say this often to Roman [Reigns], that he operates storytelling and character-wise at a different level from everybody else, and he does. The continuity of everything he does and the way it all plays out, to me it’s at a different level. Rhea’s at that level now.”

Neither Roman Reigns nor Rhea Ripley were scheduled to compete at Fastlane 2023.

Do you think Damian Priest has finally had enough of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.