Triple H recently compared WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley to Bloodline member Roman Reigns.

The Eradicator faced Charlotte Flair at the WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where she was successful at defeating the latter, and left the premium live event with the SmackDown Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Reigns defended his title against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the Show of Shows.

While speaking at the post-show press conference, Triple H mentioned that although Ripley is much younger than The Tribal Chief, she has reached his level. He stated that The Eradicator is on a different level, both in terms of executing her character and storylines as well.

“When you get to Rhea Ripley though, she’s 26 years old,” Levesque continued. “The growth path that she is, I say this often to Roman [Reigns], that he operates storytelling and character-wise at a different level from everybody else, and he does. The continuity of everything he does and the way it all plays out, to me it’s at a different level. Rhea’s at that level now.”

The Game further added that Ripley's growth throughout her wrestling career has been incredible.

He detailed:

“She’s getting to that level where she sells different, she works different, she looks different, her facials are different. Everything that she does is now clicking, and it never gaps. Her growth has been unbelievable. Every time I think, ‘Wow, she’s really peaking now,’ I find myself six months later going, ‘Holy s—, she hasn’t hit the surface yet.’ It’s amazing. She’s awesome.” (H/T- WrestleZone)

Rhea Ripley opened up about how she had felt ahead of her match at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about how she felt ahead of her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Eradicator revealed that she got emotional ahead of her bout, as it was one of the biggest matches of her career.

Ripley further added that she was not only emotional for herself, but was also emotional for Dominik Mysterio as well, as the latter had to face his father at the premium live event.

"So I soaked it in a little bit this morning. I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be smudged off. I got really emotional, I cried. I wanna say like 6+ times. Not only for myself but for, like, Dominik Mysterio as well. Just seeing his growth, and he has to go there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it's just a big night for all of us. And knowing that at WrestleMania 36, everything sort of got taken away, and to have it all given back at WrestleMania 39. The crowd, the atmosphere, Charlotte once again, the championship, my family's here like everything just feels so right and amazing. I'm ecstatic."

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day.

