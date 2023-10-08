Why is Seth Rollins still the World Heavyweight Champion despite his real-life back injury? Exploring potential reason following WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship in a highly anticipated Last Man Standing Match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023. The match featured many astonishing moments and close calls where Rollins came close to losing his world title. However, the Visionary somehow managed to secure victory in the match after delivering a Falcon Arrow on top of the table to the King of Strong Styles.

Despite Nakamura delivering a performance of a lifetime, he failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The potential reason behind this outcome could be that the company has other plans for the Visionary rather than having him lose his world title. Despite disclosing Seth Rollins' real-life back injury in the early stages of the rivalry between him and Nakamura, the company opted for Rollins to retain his Championship.

This could also be an indication that WWE may not see Nakamura as a world championship contender at the moment, or there could be a possibility that the promotion believes he may not be ready to hold a world title right now. Moreover, Rollins emerging victorious over Nakamura seems to mark the end of their rivalry. This also adds intrigue to Rollins' current title reign as fans speculate who the next challenger could be or who might ultimately defeat Rollins in the near future.

Another possibility is that Damian Priest could be the one to dethrone Rollins by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract directly. There is also a potential foreshadowing of his contract cash-in after losing the Tag Team Titles at Fastlane.

Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins coming soon?

Despite the teaser by Priest backstage at Fastlane, he did not cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the Visionary after the latter's Last Man Standing Match. However, according to recent reports, the story of Priest's MITB cash-in will begin soon on the red brand.

It seems like the fallout edition of Monday Night RAW will serve as the build-up for Priest's MITB cash-in on the Visionary in the near future. Additionally, The Judgment Day might also confront Seth Rollins with an attempt to cash in and dethrone him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If Damian Priest successfully cashes in his contract on Rollins and becomes the new champion, this might create jealousy in Finn Balor, as he failed to capture the world title in previous months.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, as Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion.

