Backstage update on potential Money in the Bank cash-in following WWE Fastlane 2023

The instant fallout from WWE Fastlane 2023 has had many fans asking about why there was no cash-in attempt against a beaten-down Seth Rollins, who barely survived his war against Shinsuke Nakamura in the Last Man Standing main event. A backstage update has provided an interesting follow-up.

There was a backstage segment featuring Damian Priest, who was frustrated and injured coming off a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, eventually losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. He seemed to impulsively want to cash in the briefcase, a decision that was halted by Rhea Ripley, who essentially confiscated his briefcase.

Many thought that the cash-in scenario would play out at Fastlane 2023 after what Damian Priest said. It would have been an ideal time and place to do it, especially considering that Rollins managed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship by the skin of his teeth.

That is why there was a bit of a surprised reaction when Fastlane 2023 ended with Seth Rollins standing tall and there were no signs of a cash-in dawning on the horizon.

But it seems like every other member of The Judgment Day agreed with the sentiment that Damian Priest should not have cashed in.

With Crown Jewel and Survivor Series making up for two upcoming Premium Live Events in November, it would not be surprising to see the cash-in take place on either of the two shows.

